Georgia Teen on Ventilator After Alleged Hazing at Party, Family Says

A Georgia teenager was allegedly tortured and left on a ventilator after he was hazed at a party, according to a GoFundMe organizer.

Police in Glynn County, south of Savannah, said officers were alerted to reports that Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, had been brought to the Southeast Georgia Health Center at about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

According to a March 26 police Facebook post: "The hospital reported three juveniles had pulled up to the emergency room and told staff they had an individual in the vehicle they needed to bring in.

"The three juveniles registered their names with the ER and then departed the hospital after they asked the hospital staff if they could leave prior to GCPD (Glynn County Police Department) arrival at the hospital."

Lehrkamp was treated for a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.

Georgia law defines hazing as a "means to subject a student to an activity which endangers or is likely to endanger the physical health of a student or coerces the student through the use of social or physical pressure to consume any food, liquid, alcohol, drug, or other substance which subjects the student to a likely risk of vomiting, intoxication, or unconsciousness regardless of a student's willingness to participate in such activity."

Police said while Lehrkamp didn't have any physical injuries, they did find "the presence of spray paint."

A GoFundMe campaign, set up on behalf of the family, stated Lehrkamp was picked up from his house and "expected to have a casual night with his friends."

Organizer Erika Keller said: "Trent wouldn't know until it was too late that these were not friends, but vile and abusive perpetrators who would go on to torture, humiliate, and assault him in inhumane, terrifying ways for hours.

"He was dropped off in front of the ER doors. He was deemed inconclusive to life; only passing 6 breaths per minute. Since that evening, Trent has been on a ventilator in the ICU, battling fevers and a lung infection."

False Reports

Keller also dismissed reports published online that Lehrkamp had died and insisted he was stable.

She added: "He is not dead. There is a news article going around that states he has died.

"The anguish he suffered, it's sure to be a long recovery…emotionally and mentally as well. He is stable, but still in the ICU recovering and fighting through some lung infection from the aspiration. He is still lightly sedated as he is very panicked and anxious when awake. The family was able to talk via phone this evening."

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $34,360 out of a $40,000 goal.

On Wednesday, March 22, detectives served a search warrant on a residence on St. Simons Island, where the alleged hazing incident happened.

Police said numerous items of evidence were collected and recorded related to the investigation. Further search warrants were served that same day in a bid to gather more evidence.

Detectives have interviewed several juveniles who are believed to be connected with the incident and they are carrying out more interviews.

The police statement said videos circulating online are from a previous incident involving the victim and are not connected to the recent alleged hazing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the GCPD and can do so via phone at 912-264-1333 and via email at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

Under Georgia law "hazing" is illegal and could result in prison time, fines or both. The sentence will be left to the judge or jury to determine, according to the legal firm Lawson and Berry.

Newsweek has contacted the GCPD and Keller for comment.