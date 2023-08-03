Wildlife

Georgia Woman Finds Deadly Snake in Her Fish Pond: 'Not a Very Fun Removal'

By
Wildlife Nature Snakes Wildlife Georgia

Imagine gazing thoughtfully into your fish pond only to be met with the eyes of a venomous snake.

A woman in Warner Robins, Georgia, discovered exactly that while looking into her koi pond enclosure on Saturday afternoon. She called in snake catcher James Dowling, of Houston County Georgia Snake Removal & Relocations.

"[It was] not a very fun removal call," Dowling said in a Facebook post detailing the incident. "[The] resident sent me a few photos of a snake she spotted inside her koi pond enclosure. Details of the photo were not great, but I had a feeling it was a cottonmouth."

Venomous snake in koi pond
Photos of the venomous cottonmouth hiding among the rocks on the edge of the Georgia resident's fish pond. Houston County Georgia Snake Removal & Relocation/Facebook

Cottonmouths—also known as water moccasins—are a venomous snake species found throughout the southeastern United States as well as north into southern Indiana and Illinois, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

"There is a certain level of excitement going into a challenging removal," Dowling told Newsweek. "The pond is enclosed [and] was like stepping into the rain forest with not many clear places to walk...I knew that if I found the snake not in the water, I would have to act fast or the snake would dart into the water because it's a safety zone."

After a quick search around the pond, Dowling spotted the snake, nestled between a group of rocks. "Once the snake spotted me and realized it was about to be confronted it was trying to escape back into the water for safety and wasn't too pleased to be being caught and removed from its tropical-like paradise," he said.

Read more

Cottonmouths, like most snakes, will always try to flee as a first port of call when they are approached by a human. If this is not possible, they will vibrate their tails and stretch open their large, white mouths, from which they got their name.

Biting is only used as an absolute last resort and only usually happens when the snakes are handled or stepped on. It is, therefore, always wise to call in a snake catcher if you see one on your property rather than trying to remove it yourself.

At this time of year, though, snakes often avoid showing themselves at heat of the day. "Things tend to slow a bit during the hottest parts of the year as the snakes tend to use nightfall to come out more for hunting and moving around," Dowling said. "Much like people, snakes find the hottest days to be uncomfortable and would rather not be out in it if they can help it. That's not to say we won't see them during the heat of the day but it's just not as common."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC