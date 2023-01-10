Georgia Woman Shot in Head in Front of Children While Driving Home: Police

A woman was shot in the head in front of her children as they were on their way home after enjoying a family night out, according to South Carolina police.

Heather Stevanus, her husband Branden, and their children - aged six and nine - were traveling along the I-85 southbound to get back to their home in Stephens County, Georgia, on Sunday.

The family had spent the evening watching monster trucks at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville before the shooting took place, according to WXIA-TV.

A witness cited in the report, Dillon Long, said he and his family were following behind the Stevanuses in a separate vehicle, when another car approached them at about 5:30 p.m.

He told the network: "This BMW came up behind Brandon at a pretty decent rate of speed. Brandon was getting over and that car was moving at such a high rate of speed that the car moved over with him.

"The BMW, ended up, for whatever reason, deciding to go off the road and then came back around Brandon and just as simple as that. The car came back around, kind of slowed back down and opened fire."

Long added that a green laser was pointed into the car and that a gunman inside the vehicle started to shoot at the Stevanuses' car.

Brandon then pulled over and found that Heather had suffered a gunshot injury to the back of her head and that he and the children had glass on their faces and eyes after the window shattered. According to WXIA-TV, Heather survived the shooting.

Long told the network: "It could have been much, much worse. The bullet holes in the side of the back part of their vehicle missed the kids by not even an inch."

Stevanus' six-year-old son called dispatch as Branden coached his son through what to say to the responder on the other end of the line.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings from across the country, some 18 people have already been injured in shootings in South Carolina since January 1.

An Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) Facebook statement shared on Sunday, January 8, said: "The shooting occurred on I-85 southbound between mile markers 1 and 2, which is between Highway 11 and Highway 59.

"The adult female inside of the vehicle sustained injuries. According to early reports, the incident is being investigated as a possible road rage incident."

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Newsweek has contacted the OCSO for comment.