German Shepherd Digs Hole and Then Tries to Hide it in Hilarious Viral Clip

A German shepherd called Cora has left the internet in stitches after a video showing her master plan to hide the hole she dug in the garden went viral.

In a clip shared on TikTok on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username @cora__the__explorer, Cora can be seen digging a hole in her owner's garden. She then hides it with her shell pool, hoping that the owner wouldn't see it.

The American Psychological Association says that dogs are smart creatures. Their mental abilities can be compared to those of a human child aged 2 to 2.5 years. A dog's intelligence varies depending on breed among other factors.

A German shepherd digging a hole in heathland. A similar dog doing the same in the garden and then hiding her work from her owner has gone viral. Getty Images

German shepherds, in particular, are a very bright breed and considered to be the third smartest dog in the world, right behind border collies and poodles.

Pet well-being experts at Hepper say that, as well as being smart, German shepherds are also among the easiest breeds to train. Their quick and retentive memory helps them remember keywords, commands and tricks.

"Even as puppies, German Shepherds are smart! Between 7-12 weeks of age is when German Shepherd puppies are exploring and learning about the world they live in. This is the optimal time to teach a German Shepherd some basic commands and to expose the pup to as many new sights, sounds, noises, and environments as possible," the Hepper website says.

The video of Cora the German shepherd's digging quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 527,000 views and almost 50,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Deps, commented: "That's not just a hole, that's an escape tunnel." And Sandra Gallegos wrote: "I love how she tries to fill in the hole in with her paw first." IchHasseKinder added: "In Morgan Freeman's voice 'I remember the first time I saw Puppy Dufresne.'"

Another user, Beetlejuicebeetlejuice7 wrote: "My dog would proudly show off the holes she dug, She'd sit right beside them, with her nose covered in dirt, and smile at me."

Tyler Wakefield posted: "Haha good are our GSD's [German shepherd dogs]. Smarter than us!" And kaysy added: "My GSD just dug a hole and when my husband found it and went fill in she came running as if saying noooooo!"

