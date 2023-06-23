Growth Stages German Shepherd Puppy's Ears Go Through Melt Hearts: 'Fluffy'

A video highlighting the varying "stages" of a dog's ears has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by @axelunleashed, a Texas-based TikTok user, and had 501,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "One of my favorite things about owning a German shepherd is...getting to experience the various ear stages."

The footage shows a woman holding a German shepherd in her arms. The dog is later seen sitting in different settings with its ears in varying positions, from pointing upwards to flopping down.

A stock image of a German shepherd with its ears turned upwards. A video highlighting the "various ear stages" of a German shepherd has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

An August 2018 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Animals stated that dogs can "obtain and deliver information about their inner state" through their ears as well as their facial expression, modifying gaze, and mouth position.

The study said: "Generally speaking, dogs can pull their ears back various degrees according to the animals' arousal state."

According to the study, the positioning of dog ears can range from being back (to communicate "an appeasement intention") to flattened or pressed back in dogs that are frightened or "as an agonistic response."

The study found that our canine friends can reduce the "sizes perceived by other individuals by lowering their body and their tail and flattening back their ears to avoid conflicts or during stressful interactions."

The study noted that in "extremely fearful" dogs, the ears can be pressed back so far on the head that they completely disappear, creating "seal ears."

Ears that are kept forward are associated with "interest, attention, and approach-oriented intentions." A sideward position ("airplane ears") indicates "a conflicting inner state," the study said.

Several TikTok users swooned over the German shepherd dog's adorable ears in the latest clip.

Stumpygunner said, "Absolutely gorgeous," while SundayCooking wrote: "The fluffy earmuffs."

Farhad said, "OMG look at those ears. Such a cutie," while Ebony Harris said, " Oh my god look at that."

User mcsscvc713 wrote: "He's so stinking cute!!!!" User A Douglas said, "Precious."

Sarah McMillan85 noted: "GSDs [German shepherd dogs] are so adorable, those head tilts & those ears."

User 🇮🇪 said: "I have a German shepherd and her ears still flop around the place I love her. Mötlëy said: "I loved the Christmas tree phase with my boy."

