No One Can Guess Why German Shepherd 'Jumps Like a Spooked Cat' on CCTV

A German shepherd going up against a small frog should be a very one-sided contest, but Internet users have been left in stitches by this young pup's terrified reaction when she came face to face with one.

The hilarious clip was posted by TikTok user Em (@emdetka), showing the moment her German shepherd, named Daisy, encountered a frog in her yard. At first, Daisy decided to inspect the creature perched on the path, but her curiosity got the better of her and she leaped high into the air with fright.

Since the home security footage was posted on TikTok on August 31, it has amassed more than 7.1 million views and over 1.3 million likes in a matter of days. Fortunately, Daisy was fine, but her owner joked that "she had to be carried back in."

A stock image of a German shepherd sniffing the grass outside. TikTok users can't believe how Daisy, a German shepherd, reacted when she came across a small frog in her yard. Cavan Images/Getty Images

While many frogs and toads don't pose a risk for dogs, there are some types that owners need to be wary of, as they can be toxic. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), cane toads and Colorado River toads are both incredibly dangerous and contact with one of them can be life-threatening.

Both these toads can secrete bufotoxins, which cause irregular heartbeats, tremors, and seizures in dogs. The Colorado River toad can be found in Arizona, New Mexico, and California, whereas the cane toad is usually located in Florida, southern Texas, and Hawaii.

Advice for owners who believe their dog has come too close to a toad, and if they suspect any poisoning has occurred, is to rinse their mouth with water straight away, for at least five minutes. In areas where dangerous toads are prevalent, owners should contact their veterinarian immediately after washing the dog's mouth out to seek further treatment.

Although Daisy got a terrible fright when she first saw the frog up close, she appeared to be fine after. Her owner posted a follow-up video of the dog on TikTok to show the many admirers she gained after going viral.

The video has already gathered more than 3,800 comments on TikTok, as many people were left in disbelief by Daisy's huge leap into the air, with some likening the big German shepherd to a cat.

One comment read: "I've never seen a dog fly like that lol."

Another person responded: "He jumps like a spooked cat."

While another TikTok user joked: "The dog was an ice skater in his past life—best double axle performance of 2023!"

Newsweek reached out to @emdetka via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.