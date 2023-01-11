German Shepherd Puppy Overcoming Paralysis Melts Hearts: 'Never Give Up'

A dog called Ricky that suffers from a form of paralysis has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of what he was able to accomplish last year despite his condition went viral on social media.

The video shared on TikTok earlier in January by the dog's owner, under the username Rockyivanov, shows the German shepherd's journey from being a puppy, learning how to walk, to being a young, big-sized dog, able to run and jump in the snow. Packed with kisses and cuddles, the emotional video is a celebration of the German shepherd's progress while overcoming straight-leg syndrome (SLS).

The debilitating condition makes Ricky's hind legs stiff, leaving him unable to move them. According to Dog Wheelchair Life, it's a common belief that this type of disability in dogs is due to a problem with the adductor muscles in the thighs. In a dog with SLS, the muscles pull the legs tightly together, effectively paralyzing them.

Even though there's still no clear answer as to what causes this birth defect, there are two theories. One is that it is a "neurologic mutation deformity," meaning that this condition starts in the central nervous system. The other is that it comes from a single-cell parasite called Neospora caninum, which is known to cause aborted pregnancies in dogs.

According to dog care website, Rover, there currently isn't any medication or surgery able to repair legs that freeze or are paralyzed in a straight position.

The end-of-year video comes with a caption that says: "And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end goodnight." Followed by: "So proud of our baby, can't wait to see what he overcomes in 2023."

Viewed by more than 640,600 TikTok users, the emotional clip quickly attracted animal lovers from all over the platform and has so far received more than 91,600 likes.

One user, Antonelladragna, said: "Such a strong pup! I love to see his progress." And Poseidon said: "Let's go buddy you can do it!!! Never give up." madison added: "YAYY!!! this made me so happy! you're doing so good."

Another user, lana gray, said: "Miracle! So much love. Thank you for sharing his progress!" And annayah_4 added: "he's adorable omggg I want himmm."

Newsweek reached out to Rockyivanov for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.