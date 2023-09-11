German Shepherd and Puppy Show That 'Love Has No Boundaries' in Viral Clip

A viral video on TikTok of an adult dog befriending a puppy has warmed hearts across the internet.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times so far, introduced the world to the unlikely friendship between a 1-year-old German Shepherd and a Jack-a-poo puppy. The two canines can be seen running around and playing indoors, despite a large difference in size, while a caption across the video reads, "This is your sign to get another puppy" and "Love has no boundaries."

"That's my 1-year-old German Shepherd named Storm who's playing with my friend's 13-week-old Jackapoo puppy named Milo who I was looking after for the day," Storm's owner, who manages the TikTok account @BlueShepherd.Storm, told Newsweek. "They instantly became inseparable, making a really cute bond due to their size difference which didn't stop them from having a great time together."

How Should You Introduce Your Existing Dog to Your New Dog?

The United Kingdom animal-welfare charity Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says on its website that advance planning is needed before a new dog is introduced to a household that already has a puppy. This is even more prevalent in cases like the one explored in the TikTok post where the incoming pup is very small, young and energetic.

The charity advises owners to take the dogs out for a walk before they get acquainted indoors, to avoid scraps over territory.

"When you first get home with your new dog, don't go indoors straight away. Instead, take both of your dogs for a walk together in an area with lots of open space where they can take their time to explore and get to know one another in their own time on more neutral ground," the charity writes on its website.

"You may have to arrange for a friend or family member to help you by walking one of the dogs, so you can give them as much space as they need to be able to relax. It's natural to be excited, but try to be as casual as possible and allow them to interact in their own time," it added. "Don't force them towards each other and don't pick up either dog or try to push them to say hello as this could create tension between them."

The charity added that during the walk, owners should praise any positive behaviors that the dogs exhibit.

At home, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home says owners should "make sure any food and toys are out of reach and there are multiple water bowls and beds spread throughout the home to prevent any possible friction between the dogs."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform late last month, the TikTok post has currently been liked by 104,000 users and commented on more than 400 times. Tons of users have gushed over the adorable moment in the post's comments section as well.

"I have a Jackapoo too and he's amazing. Your wee guy is cute too," one user wrote.

"How gentle the dog with the pup," another user wrote.

"This is the best video to ever grace the internet," a third TikTok user wrote.

"Awww the big dog is being so careful!" another added.

