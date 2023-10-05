'Do Not Judge': Woman's Post About Rehoming German Shepherd Goes Viral

A dog owner has divided opinion after fooling people into believing that she would get rid of a German shepherd—but it wasn't her four-legged friend who she had in mind.

In a now-viral video, Nicky, from London, joked that she was "looking to rehome," but she didn't specify who or what at first. As the clip showed her sweet German shepherd named Strike, looking confused, it's easy to assume she was talking about the pup when she warned people, "do not judge or be hateful."

Fortunately for Strike, 4, the video was all in gest and Nicky, who doesn't wish to disclose her full name, told Newsweek that she doesn't "like to take things seriously."

The video explains she was starting to notice behavioral issues and hadn't done enough research about what she was getting herself into, causing outrage from people who believed that Nicky was getting rid of poor Strike. However, at the end of the clip she jokes that she and Strike "just want to get on with [their] happy life," so she wants to rehome her partner instead.

Strike, the four-year-old German shepherd, pictured. Strike's owner, Nicky, fooled the internet into thinking she would get rid of her pup, but it was all part of a viral TikTok joke. @strikeontiktok / TikTok

"I like making funny videos because I believe that's what we need in these difficult times. I have had a few videos that have gone viral and it makes me so happy that I have made people laugh," Nicky said.

"I just try and think of something that everyone can connect with, and it looks like everyone puts their dogs before humans."

Although many people were outraged at the thought of Nicky giving Strike up, it is a sad reality for many dogs. The World Animal Foundation estimates that 6.3 million household pets are surrendered to shelters across the U.S. every year, and just 4 million of those are rehomed.

German shepherds are high-energy and require plenty of training, which is why many end up in shelters. The German Shepherd Dog Club of America believes that behavioral problems occur as a result of owners underestimating how much work it takes to own the breed, and not doing enough research.

Since the video was posted on October 1, it has amassed more than 611,000 views and over 39,000 likes. Not everyone appreciated the humor though, and Nicky was inundated with comments and messages from people offering to rehome Strike.

Speaking about the reaction she received, Nicky said: "I have received so many private messages from people requesting to take my dog because they didn't get the joke, and then they got sad when they realized they'd made a mistake.

"I did get some abuse though, but that's because some people didn't get the joke. I never get upset though, it's just a misunderstanding, and I always reply with humor. I try and answer every single message and interact with all my followers and appreciate all the comments they add, it means a lot to me."

Throughout the video, Strike appears very calm and loving towards his owner, who says that he has been "an amazing companion" since she brought him home. For anyone questioning their bond, Nicky insists that she would never contemplate getting rid of her wonderful German shepherd.

"He is always right next to me for every move I make, as any German shepherd owner would know that this is what they do. I appreciate him every single day," she said.

With more than 4,800 comments on the video already, many people admitted that they fell for the trick and praised her humor.

One comment reads: "I actually started to have acid reflux. Clever plot twist."

Another person responded: "Seriously my heart dropped! I hate when people adopt and don't put in the work. But the husband definitely has to go."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.