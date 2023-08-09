German Shepherd Letting Senior Golden Retriever 'Protect' Him Melts Hearts

A German shepherd has delighted TikTok users after he was filmed letting his older brother take on the protective role and bark from the window while he sat back and observed.

The hilarious video was posted by TikTok user @bear_jessica02 and shows the young German shepherd letting his "slow moving, senior golden retriever brother protect him." The retriever was more than happy to take the reins and bark at "whatever danger lurks outside of the window," in spite of his age. Even though the German shepherd is younger and has boundless energy, he was more than happy to allow his older brother to take the lead on this occasion.

Since the video was posted July 20, it has been viewed more than 130,000 times and received over 17,000 likes from TikTok users. Many commenters loved seeing how protective the golden retriever still gets, even in his senior years.

Golden retrievers tend to act like a watchdog and will protect their home, but they're not the most vigilant of breeds, according to the American Kennel Club. Goldens generally bark only to alert their owners of something, rather than barking constantly.

When it comes to German shepherds, though, these 90-pound guard dogs are usually very vigilant and always ready to jump into action. Unlike golden retrievers, a German shepherd will bark far more frequently because they're a much more vocal breed.

Golden retrievers are very playful and have a happiness that's hard to subdue, whereas German shepherds love having a job to fulfill. Given these usual traits, seeing the older retriever take on the duty of protecting the house while his younger canine brother relaxed was a switch from typical canine behavior.

After the video went viral, many TikTok users commented on the post to praise the brotherly bond between the two dogs, despite the big age disparity.

One comment reads: "He's got your back bestie."

Another person responded: "My little heart breaking at watching his sweetness. We don't deserve animals!"

One TikToker said that "the golden is the protector" in that household.

