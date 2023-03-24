German Shepherd Stealing Treats off Counter is Caught on Camera

A video of a mischievous German shepherd stealing treats from a kitchen counter has left the internet in hysterics.

The now-viral TikTok video shows the intelligent pup using the ledge of a couch, positioned near the kitchen counter, to walk over to the surface and climb on top.

On the counter, the dog then nabs a mouthful of treats, before turning away to walk back and enjoy his prize on the couch.

"Our German shepherd is so mischievous when we're away," the video has aptly been captioned.

It appears that the pup's owners were away from home that day, and that his steal was captured on a camera deliberately left on to watch over him and his siblings.

"The bag of treats on the counter went missing so I checked the camera and saw this," the videos creator wrote across the clip.

How Intelligent Are German Shepherds?

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), German shepherds are incredibly smart, so it comes as no surprise that this particular pup was able to steal a few treats.

The pet registry writes: "If you're a German Shepherd owner, you have a strong suspicion your dog might actually be smarter than you are. These dogs are known for their intelligence and many can learn a new behavior in only a few repetitions. In addition, they have a legendary desire to cooperate and work with us."

The AKC advises owners to take full advantage of their German shepherd's intelligence by providing them with an abundance of mentally stimulating toys and challenging them to brain-engaging games. They're eager to please and learn new tricks—and as a result of that tend to be highly trainable. The breed loves an activity, and is best suited to active and lively households.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on March 2, the video, which can be seen here, has received more than 67,000 likes and 600 comments. Most of the TikTokers engaging with the post have shared how amused they are by the pup's intelligence.

"The sliding [on] the counter made me crack up," one user commented.

Newsweek reached out to @WhitneyLauren846 via TikTok for comment.

