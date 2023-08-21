Watch German Shepherds' Reaction to Being Let Loose in a Bounce House

A trio of German shepherds having the time of their life on a bounce house has left viewers in stitches.

Dogs are known to enjoy a bit of fun, but the owners of the canine trio took playtime for their pets to a whole new level.

A viral video uploaded to TikTok by the account jadethesablegsd shows three dogs Jade, 6, Jasper, 4, and Jet, 1, waiting to leap onto the bounce house.

In the clip, the three German shepherds can be seen wearing socks as the bounce house inflates.

This combined image shows German shepherds Jade, Jasper and Jet playing on the bounce house. Owners Karen and Kevin told Newsweek they have let their dogs loose on the bounce house on several occasions—with mixed results. jadethesablegsd

As soon as it is ready for them, each of the dogs launch themselves onto it and play in a ball pit before running around and even taking turns on a slide.

Owners Karen and Kevin, from Ontario, Canada, told Newsweek they have used the bounce house on several occasions—with mixed results.

In an email they explained: "We've used it three times, the first time it popped in about 15 minutes, the second time in about two, and this last time it lasted between 15 and 20 minutes of playtime without popping.

"The dogs' hobby is chasing balls, so pair their love for chasing balls with a giant inflatable playground and they were in love. The balls are a must for these three.

A photo of Jade, Jasper and Jet. The dogs enjoyed their time on a bounce house. jadethesablegsd

"If someone is looking for a fun way to entertain their doggo indoors and doesn't mind spending a bit of money and time sewing up the holes, [we] would definitely recommend it. It's priceless to us."

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent an estimated $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022.

The APPA said the spending broke down as follows:

$58.1 billion on pet foods and treats

$31.5 billion on supplies, live animals and medicine

$35.9 billion on vet care and product sales

$11.4 billion on so-called "other services," which include boarding, grooming, insurance, training, pet sitting and walking, and all services outside of veterinary care.

Since being shared on August 9, the TikTok video has been seen 1.3 million times and received 155,200 likes.

An overwhelming majority of people who commented on the video praised the dogs and found it adorable that they were wearing socks.

TikTok user Dustin said: "Can we talk about the durability of that bounce house. Those raptor claws rip through everything. This lasted way longer than I expected."

"This is also how I want to spend my adult money," Iamjpi said, while Deg commented: "When they say all dogs go to heaven I think this is exactly what it looks like."

Tainawesthoff posted: "There are booties that look like balloons that are for doggies. I use them for snow time so there's no frozen feet but should work for play time too."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.