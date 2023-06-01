News

Germany Delivers Blow to Ukraine's Hope of Fast-Tracked NATO Membership

By
News Russia-Ukraine War NATO Germany Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers on Thursday spoke on the topic of Ukraine joining the alliance, and Germany's official stated she doesn't believe Ukraine can become a NATO member while it's still at war with Russia.

NATO first pledged that Ukraine would eventually become part of the military bloc in 2008, but Kyiv has pursued more of a commitment since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine more than 15 months ago.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he had formally requested an "accelerated accession" to join NATO. He again championed his country's membership during a Thursday summit in Moldova, saying Ukraine is ready to join the alliance. In making his case, Zelensky said that "when there are no security guarantees, there are only war guarantees."

However, Ukraine needs unanimous support from the current NATO member states to gain entry, and Germany's hesitancy may signal a roadblock, even though the country supports Ukraine's eventual entry into the alliance.

Germany delivers blow to Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Moldova on June 1, 2023. Germany's foreign minister on Thursday said she feels Ukraine cannot join NATO until the war with Russia is over. Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance/Getty/Getty

"NATO's open door policy remains in place, but at the same time, it is clear that we cannot talk about accepting new members [who are] in the midst of a war," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during the meeting of NATO ministers in Oslo, according to Reuters.

Other world leaders have pressed for fast-tracking Ukraine into the alliance. This includes Kaja Kallas, Estonia's prime minister, who said at Moldova's summit that "the only security guarantee that works [for Ukraine] . . . is NATO [membership]."

French President Emmanuel Macron also called for giving Ukraine a membership "path" when NATO members meet in July, though he stopped short of calling for an accelerated admittance.

Though Germany has indicated hesitancy about Ukraine immediately joining NATO, Berlin has become a key ally for Zelensky after some international officials accused the nation of being too reluctant in providing support during he early stages of the war. In recent months, Germany has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of military aid in the form of ammunition, tanks and anti-aircraft systems.

Newsweek reached out to the ministries of foreign affairs for Ukraine and Germany via email for comment.

Read more

When asked about Baerbock's comments, Jonathan Zatlin—an associate professor of German and European history at Boston University—told Newsweek that "there are a variety of historical reasons for German politicians to avoid making bold pronouncements, especially when there's a war."

"First and most importantly, Ukraine has been a historic target of the worst of German foreign policy. Even before the Nazis, successive German governments viewed Ukraine as an area of potential exploitation, especially because it was (and is) the bread basket of Europe and domestic farmers were unable to produce enough to feed Germany," Zatlin said in an email.

Zatlin added that when Nazis occupied Soviet Ukraine during World War II, "support for ultra-nationalist, anticommunist and anti-Russian elements played a key role in the genocide against the Jews and other atrocities."

As a result, German diplomats have since become "uncomfortable to stand in front of international audiences and exercise open influence on outcomes," Zatlin said.

He continued by writing that "the instinct to avoid giving offense to Russia is deeply ingrained."

"Inherited memories of the Red Army's defeat of the Nazis and the subsequent occupation of eastern Germany still play a key role in German politics, even if those sentiments aren't directly articulated," Zatlin said. "There remains a tremendous fear of Russia, which we saw in the German government's initial hesitancies over taking sides in the war, and it wasn't simply about gas and oil."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC