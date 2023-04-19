Germany Finds 'Personal, Mobile' China Police Sites, No 'Permanent' Station

As the arrest of two Chinese nationals in New York City raises questions about an alleged international network of overseas police stations attached to the People's Republic of China, Germany is one of several countries openly investigating the matter.

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community (BMI) said that the BMI "assumes on the basis of previous findings that so-called 'Chinese overseas police stations' in Germany tend to be organized on a personal and mobile basis and that no permanent offices have been established."

"The Chinese Embassy was requested to immediately terminate activities outside the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations and to close down existing 'Chinese overseas police stations' in Germany," the spokesperson said. "There is an exchange with the Chinese Embassy on this matter."

"The federal security authorities continue to follow up on the issue and thus on any indication of these so-called 'Chinese overseas police stations,'" the spokesperson added. "To this end, there is a continuing close exchange of information with the relevant state authorities."

German and Chinese national flags are seen outside the Great Hall of the People during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing on November 4, 2022. PETER WUTHERICH/AFP/Getty Images

The comments came after the FBI arrested two Chinese citizens on Monday who were accused by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of "opening and operating an illegal overseas police station" in the Chinatown section of Manhattan. The DOJ alleged that the two men monitored and intimidated dissidents on behalf of a Chinese Public Security Ministry agent, and destroyed evidence when confronted by authorities.

Chinese officials have vehemently denied any ties to such sites.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Chinese Embassy to the United States spokesperson Liu Pengyu dismissed the claims and offered an explanation of the purpose of the sites.

"About the 'overseas police stations,' we have made it clear many times that the allegation has no factual basis," Liu told Newsweek at the time. "There are simply no so-called 'overseas police stations. China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, strictly observes international laws and respects the judicial sovereignty of all countries. We hope relevant parties will not hype up or dramatize this."

He asserted that "the relevant sites are formed by overseas Chinese, drawing upon the resources of local communities and providing a place for overseas Chinese in need to access consultation and assistance."

"The service personnel are warm-hearted local people serving as volunteers," Liu said. "There is no employment or affiliation with any Chinese government agency (including sub-national governments and public security agencies), nor are these sites authorized or delegated to provide the service."

"Providing online service is a common practice recognized and adopted by countries worldwide," he added. "During the COVID pandemic, overseas Chinese submitted online applications for purposes such as driver's license renewal to relevant public security agencies in China. These are essentially acts of online self-service. There is no breaching of laws or regulations, and no infringement of the judicial sovereignty of the host country."

Liu also challenged the claim that Chinese authorities were actively pursuing those critical of Beijing abroad.

"China's police do not engage in 'transnational repression and coercion' against the so-called 'dissidents' and 'dissenters,'" Liu said. "The Chinese government strictly abides by international law, and fully respects the law enforcement sovereignty of other countries."

"China's public security agencies have made active efforts to sign bilateral law enforcement cooperation agreements with their foreign counterparts," he added, but argued that they did so under lawful pretenses, including through participation in "multilateral law enforcement cooperation under the frameworks such as the U.N., INTERPOL and Shanghai Cooperation Organization to combat all kinds of transnational criminal activities in accordance with law."

And while he said Chinese officials "resolutely oppose 'long-arm jurisdiction,'" he accused the U.S. of just that in the DOJ's charges against the two Chinese nationals in New York.

"By initiating prosecution against Chinese citizens under the pretext of 'transnational repression,' the U.S. side is exercising long-arm jurisdiction based on fabricated charges," Liu said. "This is sheer political manipulation, and the purpose is to smear China's image. The U.S. side has also been slandering the law-enforcement activities that China conducts under the international law and bilateral agreements."

"This will only embolden more Chinese criminals to seek political asylum in the U.S.," he added, "making the country a 'safe haven' for criminals and ultimately backfiring on the U.S. itself."

Liu also warned that the move could further assail already frayed ties between Beijing and Washington.

"The U.S.' abuse of judicial and law enforcement means against the Chinese citizens is the real 'transnational repression,'" Liu said, "bringing further damage to the mutual trust between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the relevant fields."

In December, Newsweek published an investigation into alleged overseas Chinese police stations operating on U.S. soil, as well as on more than 100 such sites present in over 50 countries, as included in a report released by the Spain-based NGO Safeguard Defenders. The list included a suspected service center linked to the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau in the German city of Frankfurt.

The reporting has prompted investigations from several of the countries listed, including Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea.

A building that is suspected of being used as a secret police station in Chinatown for the purpose of repressing dissidents living in the United States on behalf of the Chinese government is seen in lower Manhattan on April 18 in New York City. Federal prosecutors announced on Monday the arrest of two New York residents who have been charged with operating the alleged police station, though Chinese officials have said they have no connection to what they say was an administrative service center run by volunteers. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Last month, German Parliamentary State Secretary Rita Schwarzeluehr-Sutter said in a written reply to a fellow lawmaker that two such sites currently existed within Germany, though they were considered "informal outposts of local Chinese police units from typical emigrant regions of China, such as the coastal provinces Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang," as reported by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

She wrote that these sites "are not managed by Chinese police officers, but by Chinese-born so-called 'community leaders' who have German citizenship." These leaders do, however, "have good contacts with the diplomatic missions of the People's Republic of China" and "enjoy the trust of the Chinese security authorities," while also maintaining ties to "Chinese United Front organizations," according to Schwarzeluehr-Sutter.

Newsweek has reached out to Schwarzeluehr-Sutter via social media for comment.

Relations between Beijing and Berlin have remained relatively steady despite the sharp deterioration in U.S.-China ties over the course of the past few years. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz traveled to Beijing in November to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, weeks after the Chinese Communist Party held its 20th National Congress.

And, earlier last month, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang, during which she called for a peaceful resolution to the political dispute surrounding the self-ruling island of Taiwan, which is backed by the U.S. but claimed by China. She also warned against any unilateral military moves as Xi vowed to achieve reunification by diplomacy or by force, if necessary.

The following day, Qin's predecessor, Wang Yi, now serving as the director of the Chinese Communist Party Central Foreign Affairs Commission, also met Germany's top diplomat and drew a link between China's desire to reunify with Taiwan and the reunification of East and West Germany in 1989.

"Wang Yi pointed out that Taiwan's return to China is an important part of the post-WWII international order," according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry readout. "The attempt of the 'Taiwan independence' forces on the island to undermine the status quo across the Taiwan Strait has put peace in the Strait in jeopardy."

"Resolutely rejecting 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities is a must in maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait," the ministry added. "Noting China's support for Germany's reunification, Wang Yi said he hopes and believes that Germany will also support the great cause of peaceful reunification of China."