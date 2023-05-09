You Can Now Get Paid $100 an Hour to Watch TikTok—Here's How

Spend hours scrolling through TikTok? Then it's time to put your love of cute animals and prank videos to good use.

Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is on the hunt for three social-media users to watch TikTok videos, with successful candidates earning $100 an hour.

"Having a real passion for social media is always going to be a massive benefit to any applicant," Jeremy Boudinet, Ubiquitous' vice president of growth, told Newsweek. "With that being said, we would encourage anyone at all with an account on the app to put in an application—you never know what could happen."

Stills from social media app TikTok. A vice president for the recruiting company told Newsweek that three social-media obsessives could make money as a "TikTok Watcher." AFP/Getty Images

TikTok was created in 2017, as an international version of Chinese video-sharing app Douyin. A year later, it merged with Musical.ly (a short-lived social-media platform where users shared lip-syncing videos). TikTok reached 500 million monthly users in its first year alone. By 2022, it had become the most-downloaded app in the world.

As of March 2023, TikTok is the fourth most-popular social network in the U.S. However, it is also the most used. America's youth spend an average of 113 minutes a day on the app. That's 10 hours a week—more than double the amount of time spent watching YouTube.

The successful trio will spend 10 hours watching clips on the video-hosting platform, earning $1,000 in total. They will be expected to discover emerging trends as they break and list recurring topics in a document.

This is the second time that Ubiquitous, which links brands with influencers and content creators, has released a call-out for social-media obsessives.

The company hired their first "TikTok Watcher"—Florida State University student Rosella Cruz in October last year. Her mom spotted the advert online and encouraged her to apply, with the content creator beating out 50,000 other candidates.

"I spend all my day on TikTok anyways, so I felt like this was an opportunity to make money and learn more while doing something that I love," Cruz said in a press release.

Although Cruz has 75,000 TikTok followers, Boudinet said applicants don't need to be social-media stars to land the gig.

"A great way to stand out from the crowd is by tweeting us to let us know why you would be perfect for the job," Boudinet added, "[although] applicants will for the most part be selected at random."

To be considered, candidates must be over 18, be a regular TikTok user and have an active social-media presence. Applicants must also fill out a form before May 31, explaining why they would be a good fit for the role.

