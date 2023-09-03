You Can Now Get Paid $600 To Eat Cake And Watch a Show about Baking

Do you like watching the Great British Baking Show? Do you like eating cake? Do you like watching the Great British Baking Show while eating cake?

If the answer to all three is a resounding yes, then this may be the job opportunity for you.

Ahead of the return of The Great British Baking Show in the U.K. later this month, U.K.-based holiday rental service the Big House Experience is offering one lucky fan the chance to sample some of the new season's delights and get paid for it in the process.

Now in its 14th season, The Great British Baking Show, or Great British Bake-Off as it is known across the Atlantic, is showing no signs of slowing down.

Though viewing figures are a closely guarded secret, the show's co-creator Richard McKerrow has noticed an increasing level of interest in the series stateside. "Netflix doesn't disclose viewing figures—but it's easy to see how much watched it is, from Twitter and from the celebrities who want to take part," he told The Guardian.

That interest could increase even further for one lucky U.S. viewer, should they land this dream job with the Big House Experience. According to the job description, they are on the lookout for someone with a "refined palette" who will be paid $600 plus expenses to watch each episode of The Great British Baking Show's new season before tasting and rating a baked good based around each week's designated theme.

They will then be required to report their findings back to the Big House Experience. The oh-so-English names of the cakes and bakes that need reviewing are: Victoria sponge cake, scones, Welsh cakes, shortbread, pasties, crumpets, sticky toffee pudding, Eccles cake, Bakewell tart, Chelsea bun, sausage rolls and pork pies.

Stock image of a woman eating a cake. You can now be paid to eat cake and watch TV OKrasyuk/Getty

Gareth Allen, director and founder of the Big House Experience, tells Newsweek: "There is no denying the popularity of the show, whether you love the actual baking or you enjoy the British sense of humor. It has become such a great talking point for so many people around the world discussing their favorite weekly themes and their most loved (and hated) baked goods, that we started to question how we can actually settle the British debate of the best bake.

"That's why we are looking to pay someone to trail a variety of Bake Off staple goods and feedback their findings so we can officially declare the best bake of them all. Good luck to everyone applying!"

In order to be eligible for the job, the successful candidate must have access to a TV or streaming device to watch the show and must be able to get themselves to the store to purchase all of the necessary ingredients for the treats themselves.

A sweet tooth and a love of baked goods is also crucial along with what the Big House Experience describes as "an obsession with all things quintessentially British."

In order to apply, simply follow this link and fill out a form explaining why you are the best person for the job and why you should be picked to rate and review the baked treats.