You Can Get Paid $6K a Month to Travel on a Yacht in Real 'Below Deck' Job

This summer, one job vacancy is offering the chance to sail around the South of France and get paid thousands every month.

Luxury recruitment specialist Morgan & Mallet Yacht Crew Agency is hiring for a unique role aboard a luxury superyacht. The steward or stewardess will sail around the waters of the South of France this summer and make $6,000 a month.

Yachts are a luxury that few will own, but the market for chartering a yacht for a holiday was valued at $6.5 billion in 2019. It is expected to have a growth rate of 5.2 percent between 2020 and 2027.

A file photo of a luxury yacht at sea, with an inlay picture of a woman serving a guest on a yacht vacation. A luxury recruitment specialist is offering the chance for someone to sail around the South of France and get paid thousands every month. CandyRetriever/PaulVinten/Getty Images

The job will make many think of American reality TV show Below Deck. The opportunity to be part of the luxury yacht's crew includes the monthly salary as well as the opportunity to earn tips as high as $1,600 per charter.

A spokesperson for Morgan & Mallet Yacht Crew Agency told Newsweek: "Applicants ideally need at least one year's customer-facing hospitality experience. They also need to be physically fit and healthy as it's a very demanding job. They don't need any experience specifically on a yacht as training is provided."

Each season is made up of multiple charters. The successful applicant's accommodation and food will be paid for during the entire season. The package also includes free healthcare and a free round-trip flight back home.

In their free time, the worker will get to explore the surrounding areas of Antibes, France—a sought-after luxury destination between Cannes and Nice on the French Riviera. The area is known for vibrant nightlife and crystal-clear shores.

Applications close on May 26, and all applicants will be reviewed from then.

The season lasts for three to six months depending on the posting, so the job will best suit someone who can leave the U.S. for that length of time. "Once an applicant has been successful, this will be confirmed with them to fit around their schedule," said the hiring company.

The applicant will be working closely with other members of the crew to ensure smooth operation of the yacht. Duties include serving meals and drinks, setting and clearing tables, and maintaining a clean and tidy environment.

The successful applicant will also assist with docking and undocking, participating in safety drills and procedures. They must maintain a high level of professionalism at all times, including adhering to dress codes and maintaining a positive attitude.

Offering a slightly higher wage than the average superyacht role, postings on luxury boats of this size are rare.

An average day can look very different, but stewards or stewardesses should expect to work between eight and 12 hours a day, depending on whether guests are on board.

"Some hours do include late-night and early-morning shifts. This is decided by the head stewardess once aboard the yacht," said the hiring company. "However, this is often evened out by extended breaks in between charters."

Those interested in the role should submit an application before the closing date here.