Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Rex Heuermann Had a Female Accomplice—Lawyer

An attorney representing the families of two of the Gilgo Beach victims believes Rex Heuermann may have had a female accomplice.

Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, is charged in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Amber Costello, 27, and Megan Waterman 22. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is also the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Michael Brown, Heuermann's lawyer, has told Newsweek that his client "insisted he did not commit these crimes."

The remains of the women—known as the "Gilgo Beach Four"—were found close together along Long Island's Gilgo Beach in 2010 while authorities were searching for another woman, Shannan Gilbert. All five were sex workers who had gone missing between July 2007 and September 2010.

handout provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Rex Heuermann poses for his booking photo on July 14, 2023. Heuermann, 59, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the killings of Melissa Barthelemy in 2009, and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello the following year, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney. Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty

By the spring of 2011, another six sets of remains had been found—that of four women, a man and a female toddler. Gilbert was found dead in December 2011 in another area, a coastal marsh. Suffolk County police labeled the death an accidental drowning, which her family has refuted.

Investigators have long tried to determine whether the Gilgo Beach killings were committed by one person or by multiple. While authorities have only charged Heuermann with three killings, prosecutors say investigators are currently working to link him to the death of Brainard-Barnes. They have not ruled out the possibility that he may become a suspect in other killings.

John Ray, an attorney representing the families of Gilbert and Jessica Taylor, whose remains were found near Gilgo Beach in March 2011, has long suspected that a woman may have helped lure the victims.

"We have a number of reasons to think a woman may have been involved," he told The Independent.

Ray said one aspect of the Gilgo Beach killings that he believes indicated a woman's involvement was the way the toddler was buried.

"The baby was wrapped in a blanket of some kind. And that's something, you know, if you're a depraved murderer, as a man ... Would you take the time to do that?" Ray said.

"But a mother might do that. That's just one I use that as one of several reasons why we think that, but we don't have any dispositive evidence that it was so."

In an appearance on NewsNation, Ray said "it's fairly obvious" that prosecutors will be able to connect Heuermann to the fourth victim.

"It's another thing whether they'll connect him with the other victims," he said. "Remember, many of the other victims were chopped up and their parts were spread unlike the other four who were covered with a burlap. So there's some question about whether or not he's responsible for more than the four. We hope maybe if he feels that the... the grip of the law really tightening down upon him, perhaps he'll admit to some of the others."

Newsweek has contacted Ray's office and the Suffolk County Police Department for comment via email.

The remains of the child were found in April 2011. Investigators later found another set of remains that was confirmed through DNA analysis to be those of the child's mother. The unidentified woman's partial remains were first discovered in New York's Hempstead Lake State Park in 1997 and she has become known as "Peaches" due to the heart-shaped tattoo of a peach on her body.

A new task force looking into the case honed in on Heuermann as a suspect early last year, prosecutors said, after connecting him to a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck that a witness reported seeing when one of the victims disappeared. They discovered he lived in Massapequa Park, an area linked to some victims' cellphone activity.

According to court documents, investigators matched DNA from a pizza Heuermann ate to hair found on burlap wrapped around one of the victims. They also linked him to other evidence, including burner cellphones that were used to arrange meetings with the women.

Brown told Newsweek this week that his client is a "hardworking" licensed architect with his own firm in New York and no prior criminal history.

"There is nothing about Mr. Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents," Brown added. "And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers."

Brown also described Heuermann as "a loving husband to his wife of over 25 years and an involved and dedicated father to his daughter and stepson." Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.