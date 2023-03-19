Ginger Cat's Hiding Place Leaves Everyone Speechless: 'Teleportation'

A cat's unique hiding place from some unexpected guests has left the internet in hysterics.

In a photo posted to Reddit's r/OneOrangeBraincell forum (a sub "dedicated to derpy orange cats"), a terrified feline called Tarçın can be seen clinging to a chandelier.

With his large eyes wide and his paws wrapped tightly around the lighting fixture, the orange tabby appears panic-stricken by the unknown humans in his house.

"My orange got scared of movers and decided this was the place to hide," his owner, u/Vicious-Worm, wrote alongside the post.

'Intense Reaction to Moving House'

Like people, cats can develop fears for a number of reasons. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, a phobia can form from just one negative experience. Felines that are not handled during their early life—such as strays or shelter animals—often develop a fear of humans.

It's common for cats to hide when they're afraid. Rescues often hide when first introduced to a new home, or freak out when their owners move to an unfamiliar location.

As a stray cat born on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, Tarçın (which is Turkish for "Cinnamon") is easily startled.

"I took Tarçın in and helped to find homes for his siblings after his mother got hit by a car," his owner, Vicious-Worm, told Newsweek.

"He is easily scared by unexpected or loud things. Out of my four cats, he had the most intense reaction to moving house.

"He disappeared for a day in the new house before showing himself," his owner added.

The 4-year-old is generally not a fan of the outside world, but otherwise he is a very friendly and calm cat.

"He frequently jumps to my lap or meows to be picked up," his owner said. "He also tends to greet me with a meow when I enter a room and sleeps near my feet on the bed at night."

Although Tarçın usually warms up to visitors quite quickly, he was unimpressed by the movers.

"I think this time he was scared by a lot of new people coming and loudly picking up the furniture," Vicious-Worm said.

"He likes high places, as cats commonly do, and sometimes hangs out on top of wardrobes and such."

After a few days in their new apartment building, Tarçın calmed down and has now settled into a new routine.

"I think he likes it here," Vicious-Worm said. "We have all the cat amenities and hiding spaces we had in our old place."

'He Used the Braincell Wisely'

Reddit users were impressed by the feline's climbing skills, with the post receiving more than 13,000 upvotes.

PygmeePony wrote that the tabby be "[signed] up for the Olympics." "Impressive leap!" agreed Simeone812.

"I've only ever heard the expression 'swinging from the chandelier' in the figurative sense," posted SkyBlueTomato. "Kitty's taken it literally."

"Smart move. They won't take the chandelier," commented Mule2g0.

"It's actually v clever, he used the braincell wisely," wrote vintagelondon.

"The problem is, he lost custody of the brain cell once he was up there, and now can't get down," added Phynix1.

User onionringmodel posted: "This is amazing. Sorry your kitty was stressed but damn, that's funny."

