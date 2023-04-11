Watch Amazing Moment Ginger Cat Perfects Dachshund's 'Paw' Trick

A hilarious video of a cat learning how to do "paw" in return for treats has gone viral on TikTok with more than 471,000 views.

In the video posted by @myhouseisafarm01, Toulouse the ginger cat can be seen sitting near his owner as the latter teaches a dachshund how to do "paw" to get a treat. He then turns to Toulouse, who has been watching intently, and the cat tentatively offers his paw in return for a treat. At the end of the video, Toulouse offers his paw when his owner directs the command at the dachshund, much to the surprise of his owner.

The caption reads, "clever kitty", while the text reads: "The fact that the cat has learnt paw is hilarious…our faces when he did it by himself at the end."

A stock image shows a ginger kitten lifting its paw. A hilarious video of a ginger cat learning how to do "paw" in return for treats has gone viral on TikTok. gurinaleksandr/Getty Images

One user commented: "Some cats love learning tricks! My boy knows sit, stand up, spin, speak, high-five and low-five, who knew? He loves it!"

Another said: "Our cat does paw too, she just randomly comes up to us and does it and expects treats every time."

Can You Train A Cat?

While it's usually dogs stealing the limelight on social media showing off their impressive and adorable skills, it is possible for cats to master some tricks. Despite their aloof personalities and sometime indifference to human interaction, owners have shared stories of cats learning tricks, including playing dead, sitting and even fetching.

While some tricks can be taught for fun, it can also be possible to train cats to make your life easier, for example teaching your cat to be comfortable traveling in a crate, or to enjoy grooming. Pet nutrition brand Purina suggests: "Most cats will respond to positive reinforcement in the form of food rewards. If you use soft, moist cat food or dry cat food as a treat, you will lessen the chance of disturbing a properly balanced diet."

Some veterinarians suggest that using sound, for example, clicker training, is an effective way to train a cat. According to the Florida Veterinary Behavior Service this: "Involves using a specific sound IMMEDIATELY after or as the desired behavior is performed. The sound can be a click (purchase a cheap clicker from a pet store or just use a click of your tongue), or it can be a key word ("yes," "good," etc.). The trick (for you!) is to make sure you use the same sound or word all the time until the behavior you're training is reliable."

They report that to clicker train your cat, the cat must exhibit the desired behavior, that could be using a litter tray, or getting into a travel crate, then you click the clicker as quickly as possible to link it to the behavior, then you give them a reward.

Although this type of training may not work for all cats, it can be effective.

