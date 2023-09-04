Ginger Cat Who Is 'Constantly Misbehaving' Intrudes on Owner's Shower

Ginger cats have a reputation for being a law unto themselves, and one 9-year-old ginger moggy recently caught on camera is no exception.

In a video posted to Instagram by Courtney O'Brien, 35, HR director at Ticketmaster and a Reiki practitioner from Los Angeles, films her ginger cat Ivan sitting under a flowing shower, licking water droplets off the floor.

"POV you're an angel cutie baby who can misbehave constantly and have anything you want 4ever bc look at your cute fcking face," reads the text over the video, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times on social media.

Ivan the ginger cat, who loves hopping in his owners shower.

"Every time I turn on the shower it's a little bit of a battle to get my turn. Same with when I take a bath," O'Brien told Newsweek. "He is constantly misbehaving. Ivan is smart, mischievous, and determined. He's always finding new ways to challenge me and I half-jokingly refer to him as my greatest spiritual teacher because he demands lots of attention and patience."

The gene responsible for the orange color in cats is linked to chromosomes, "resulting in a much higher likelihood that an orange cat will be male versus female," report Psychology Today. "Although the research is far from definitive, male cats have been said to be slightly friendlier than female cats, which could explain the loving nature of orange cats. Accordingly, 'tortitude' may be partially explained by the fact that tortoiseshell cats are almost always female."

O'Brien believes that ginger cats have their own unique personalities. "I believe it based on my experience with Ivan!" she said. "Ivan was born a diva with a BIG personality and is well known among my family, friends, and anyone I've ever been on a Zoom call with while working from home."

"He is very vocal, opinionated, and clingy. Living with him is a little like living with a tiny micromanaging supervisor," she added.

O'Brien adopted Ivan and his sister Evi from Dallas Animal Services, when she lived there before moving to Los Angeles.

"Evi and Ivan have been with me through most of my 20s and 30s—through multiple relationships, breakups, cities, apartments, and jobs—and have been a consistent presence of love and silliness," she said. "They are a helpful dose of perspective reminding me that some things don't need to feel so serious and that I especially shouldn't take myself too seriously because at the end of the day I'm not in charge anyhow—Ivan is."

