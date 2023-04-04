Ginger Zee Addresses Claim She Uses Private Jet for Travel

TV personality and meteorologist Ginger Zee has responded to accusations that she uses a private jet for travel.

Zee is an avid tweeter, and regularly claps back at fans and viewers on social media if she feels she's been accused of anything inaccurate. When it was suggested she traveled for work using a fuel-guzzling private jet, Zee couldn't let it stand.

ABC's chief meteorologist Zee is an outspoken climate change awareness activist, so the concept of using a private jet was an accusation she quickly had to bat away.

ABC Chief Meteorologist spoke out on social media after she was accused of using a private jet for work. Roy RochlinRaytheon/WireImage / Getty Images

"With all due respect as a fan you said you are traveling to a storm zone. Please fly commercial as you are an advocate for climate and carbon concern and a private jet would be against your advocacy," Twitter user @MediaFairness wrote, tagging Zee.

It took Zee just over an hour to reply to this accusation on Monday morning.

"We only fly commercial," she replied in a brief but definitive tweet. The original Twitter user appeared happy with the response and thanked her.

Zee has been avidly covering the spate of storms and tornadoes ravaging parts of the United States over the past week. She's been tweeting out updates on the state of the severe weather across the country, as well as maintaining her regular fan interaction.

She encouraged viewers and her fans to stay safe by taking part in a trend started by meteorologists with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie.

"Ours is in our basement in a room with no windows. Helmets & shoes with Noaa weather radio," Zee wrote on Monday night, including a picture of herself with her two sons, Adrian Benjamin Colonomos and Miles Macklin. All three of them were wearing their helmets for safety.

Ours is in our basement in a room with no windows. Helmets & shoes with Noaa weather radio 🙌 #SafePlaceSelfie https://t.co/TxamOsmlhn pic.twitter.com/5sltf3mxIz — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) April 3, 2023

Zee has been heading out to cover the storms for ABC News over the past few days, traveling from the confines of the TV studio, out to St. Louis, Missouri, where there's another tornado threat. She told another fan that she would have gone to cover another tornado in Wynne, Arkansas, but she instead attended her son's play.

With 2.2 million followers on Twitter and 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Zee is a social media regular who often gets into interesting interaction with fans.

In March, she apologized after she was accused of lying by a viewer. A New York based viewer said Zee stated that Albany would get more than 12 inches of snow, but an ABC affiliate called it as between 8-12 inches.

"Apologies for the confusion—Albany definite 8-12" ... I'm actually coming up to cover it from Albany so maybe you can swing by and say hello to meet the human that doesn't like drama—see you soon," Zee wrote. Her response earned praise from her other fans who called the original tweeter a "troll."

The TV personality regularly "claps back" to internet trolls, and she's often praised for sticking up for herself.