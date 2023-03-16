ABC's Ginger Zee Jokes About Writing Book With Shady Title Amid Backlash

The queen of Twitter clapbacks, Ginger Zee, has teased working on a book featuring some of her best quips.

The ABC's chief meteorologist, 42, is no stranger to trading barbs with Twitter trolls, especially if they attack her looks, age or professional credibility.

Following a recent interaction with one such armchair pundit, fellow meteorologist Ryan Vaughan suggested she create a book with some of her best retorts.

It all started when one Twitter user criticized Zee's yellow mustard outfit on Wednesday's edition of Good Morning America.

"Ginger I love you but lose whoever selected the yellow Annie Hall look for you should be ignored in the future," the viewer wrote, adding: ""It looks horrible like you got dragged out of bed before you could put together something nice to wear. I like different looks but that one does not work."

Zee retweeted the comment and added a photo of said outfit as she posed by author celebrity chef Ronnie Woo, 38, while holding up a copy of his latest book, Did You Eat Yet?

In the image, Zee wore a long white shirt under a knitted yellow vest, wide-legged pants and nude-colored pumps. Her usually dark hair seemed to have been lightened.

She wrote in the retweet as a reply to the original comment: "Ha! I said the same that it was Annie Hall-esque but I liked it. Thanks for your opinion and have a good day."

In the replies of her tweet, Vaughan wrote that he could not believe the comment and suggested a lucrative way for Zee to take advantage of the "haters."

"Goodness gracious... Who are these people? You should make a coffee table book called "haters" and just print all of your clap backs," he told Zee.

She then dropped a bombshell and revealed she had already been working on it.

"It's been in the works," Zee replied and added a winking face emoji.

Her fans loved the cheeky comment with one even writing: "I'd totally read that."

One of Zee's more recent clapbacks came when she cleared up any confusion as to whether she had lied when giving the weather forecast during a snow storm in Albany, New York.

"More drama and lies!!@Ginger_Zee just said Albany NY will get 12+ inches of snow. The the three Albany TV stations, including an ABC affiliate are all calling for a maximum of 8-12 in Albany," tweeted a disgruntled viewer.

Zee shot back: "Apologies for the confusion — Albany definite 8-12" ... I'm actually coming up to cover it from Albany so maybe you can swing by and say hello to meet the human that doesn't like drama — see you soon!"