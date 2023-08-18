Culture

Ginger Zee Says She Had a 'Rough' Night After Clarifying ABC Leave

By
Culture ABC Abc news Weather

ABC'S chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has posted that she had a rough night after one fan checked in on her well-being.

The 42-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share details of a potential tropical system forming in southern California. "Southern California + tropical moisture early next week!" Zee wrote.

Ginger Zee in pink dress
Ginger Zee holds microphone during ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, on July 15, 2022 in New York City. The meteorologist said she had a rough night after confirming her leave from work. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America

In her replies, one fan asked on X: "Good morning my Queen how was your night."

Known for her honesty on social media, Zee replied that she did not have a good one.

She wrote: "honestly, pretty rough. But this too shall pass. Thanks for checking in. Sending you sunshine." Zee did not clarify further what had happened.

Even though it is unlikely to make landfall in California, the tropical weather system has led to Hurricane Hilary making its way up the West Coast. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that it anticipated northwestern Mexico's Baja California Peninsula will feel the strongest impacts by the weekend.

As a tropical storm, Hilary formed early on Wednesday and intensified into a hurricane by Thursday morning.

"Hilary has the potential to bring significant impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend and early next week, including after it becomes post-tropical," an NHC update said early Thursday morning.

Zee's honesty with her fans comes just days after she worked hard to convince them that she was not leaving Good Morning America.

Zee let her followers know that she was taking a break from social media and work to go on vacation, because, the last time she was away, it spawned panic that she was quitting GMA.

"Really looking forward to some time away next week," Zee joked in the post.

"As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left abc etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness," she added.

It's not the first time Zee caused concern over her tenure at ABC's flagship morning show.

In January, she took a health break in January to fight a fever, and then in March, frightened her fans when she announced GMA's newest team member, fellow meteorologist Somara Theodore. Many thought the addition of a new weather expert meant that Zee would be leaving the show.

Zee had shared a photo of her having dinner with Theodore alongside the caption: "Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team... Somara Theodore; So happy to have you onboard.

"You all will see her on @GMA for the first time this Saturday! #team #letsgo #meteorologists," Zee added.

After that tweet, she had to scramble to assure panicked fans that Theodore was not replacing her.

"I'm not going anywhere - she's adding to our team ;)," Zee replied.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

