Is Ginger Zee Quitting ABC? Meteorologist Updates Fans

Fans of Ginger Zee will be pleased to know the ABC meteorologist is not leaving Good Morning America any time soon, after her last stint away caused a meltdown on social media.

The 42-year-old took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce her upcoming vacation and accompanying social-media break—and to reassure fans that she would be back soon.

"Really looking forward to some time away next week," Zee joked in the post.

"As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left abc etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness."

Ginger Zee attends the "Outlander" premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, BMCC Theater, on June 9, 2023. The ABC weather expert took to social media to reassure fans that she would be back soon. Arturo Holmes / Staff/Getty Images Entertainment

Followers wished Zee, who has been married to PIX11 Morning News presenter Ben Aaron since 2014, a good vacation and some family time with sons Adrian Benjamin, 7, and Miles Macklin, 5.

"Enjoy your time off," wrote X user Dee Quilter. "Get in some good relaxation."

"I hope you get to have some fun with the family," posted Elroy Muskmelon.

"Digitally disconnecting, especially from social, is key to REAL time off!" commented Rob Perillo. "Enjoy!"

"You deserve it," wrote Sheba mom, while Kathiec posted: "We'll see you when you return."

Viewers were concerned earlier this year after the weather expert temporarily disappeared from screens. Zee took a health break in January to fight a fever, but fortunately for fans, the star wasn't away for too long.

Zee also caused a stir in March while announcing Good Morning America's most recent addition to the team, fellow meteorologist Somara Theodore.

Previously a member of WRC's Storm Team 4, 31-year-old Theodore joined the show in March. Zee shared a snap of the pair dining together, alongside the caption: "Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team... Somara Theodore; So happy to have you onboard.

"You all will see her on @GMA for the first time this Saturday! #team #letsgo #meteorologists," Zee added.

Fans misunderstood the meaning of the post, mistakenly thinking that Zee was leaving Good Morning America—and that Theodore was her replacement.

However, Zee quickly put the rumors to rest with a post reading: "I'm not going anywhere - she's adding to our team ;)."

Alongside her work on Good Morning America, Zee is also the chief meteorologist and managing editor of ABC's climate unit. Although popular among viewers, Zee is used to dealing with trolls on social media—from complaints about the weather to criticism of ABC's Titan submersible coverage.