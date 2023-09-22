ABC's Ginger Zee Sparks Outrage Over Drag Queen Video

Social-media footage of Ginger Zee interviewing a drag queen has caused debate online, with some Instagram users accusing the ABC weatherperson of going "woke."

In the clip shared on September 21, the 42-year-old introduces followers to Pattie Gonia. Zee interviewed the drag performer and environmental activist—also known as Wyn Riley—for Nightline. The segment covered Pattie Gonia's new project for Climate Week, which runs from September 17 to 24, entitled "Save Her: An Environmental Drag Show."

Opposition to transgender and LGBTQ+ people has, in the U.S., become a common stance among conservatives. Some have called for boycotts of major companies and brands that embrace the community in their marketing efforts, most of which had little long-term impact. Certain states are trying to pass legislation aimed at banning drag performances with kids in attendance.

In the snippet posted by Zee, the meteorologist can be seen twirling in a huge skirt crafted from recycled plastic and trash. The outfit was part of a larger piece created by Pattie Gonia, which uses more than 1,000 pieces of garbage and includes a matching bustier and headdress.

Alongside the footage, Zee shared a photo of her interviewing Pattie Gonia in a garden, and praised the campaigner for her dedication to "building a more diverse outdoor and climate movement." Newsweek has reached out to Ginger Zee and Pattie Gonia for comment via email.

Many of TV star's followers found the interview controversial, with dld8105 calling it a "freak show."

"This is who you chose to spotlight," asked qtbisch1, while rickster321 wrote: "This is where you lose me as a fan Ginger."

"I followed you for your weather not political agendas," posted pilot_mikey_b.

However, others praised Zee and slammed the detractors, with maryesner describing the comments as horrible. "Such closed minded, mean people!!!" she posted.

Thedeeeleee agreed, writing: "I love how this post is doing you a BIG favor by cleaning out some of your 'trash' followers!"

"They don't care about what it is you're doing and discussing, only the fact that it's with a drag queen," wrote mikehopps82.

"Ginger, you're a lovely person!" commented saintpetegirl, while skewy11 posted: "Two of my favorite people in one post!"

Ginger Zee smiles at the camera in June 2023. The ABC meteorologist shared a snippet of her interview with drag performer Pattie Gonia to Instagram on Thursday, angering some of her fans. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

The follower-tracking site Social Blade says that the Good Morning America star has lost followers since posting the video with Pattie Gonia. However, the number is tiny—only 912 from her 1.17 million-plus Instagram fans.

Like Pattie Gonia, Zee is passionate about fighting climate change and uses her platform to raise awareness about environmental issues. The popular mom-of-two is used to dealing with trolls, and regularly claps back at haters who criticize her appearance, wardrobe and her views on the U.S. political scene.