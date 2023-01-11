Girl, 14, Shot in the Head by Teen Ex-Boyfriend: Prosecutors

A 14-year-old girl from Wisconsin was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend, also 14, after she broke up with him, according to prosecutors.

Police in Racine, southeast Wisconsin, were alerted to reports of a shooting in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive at about 11:42 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the girl had been shot multiple times, said Racine Police Department in a January 9 statement.

The 14-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Milwaukee for treatment. The police statement said the girl was "conscious and is in a stable but serious condition." A suspect has been taken into custody.

Prosecutors said the 14-year-old boy, who has not been named, admitted shooting the girl "in a fit of rage over a Snapchat post and the breakup," according to ABC affiliate WISN12.

The network also reported that the girl managed to flee the scene after being shot and flagged down a driver who called 911.

Newsweek has contacted the Racine Police Department for comment.

The Gun Violence Archive, which collates information about incidents around the country, states that 28 people in Wisconsin have been injured in shootings since the start of the year. Another six people have been shot dead.

Four of the 28 people wounded are aged between 12 and 17, including the teenage girl in Racine.

More than 6,000 children and teenagers in the United States were killed or injured over the course of 2022, the highest figure since the Gun Violence Archive began collecting data nine years ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that teen dating violence is common in the U.S., with 1 in 12 high school students saying they had experienced physical violence while dating.

Female students experience higher rates of physical and sexual dating violence than their male counterparts, according to the health agency.

The CDC said: "Teens often think some behaviors, like teasing and name-calling, are a 'normal' part of a relationship.

"However, these behaviors can become abusive and develop into serious forms of violence. Many teens do not report unhealthy behaviors because they are afraid to tell family and friends."

According to the CDC, teenage victims of dating violence are more likely to experience depression and symptoms of anxiety; engage in unhealthy behaviors, such as using tobacco, drugs, and alcohol; exhibit antisocial behaviors, such as lying, theft, bullying or hitting; and think about suicide.

Anyone seeking help should call The National Domestic Violence Hotline, a free and confidential hotline available 24/7 that can be reached on 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224. The Hotline also provides information on local resources. For more information visit https://www.thehotline.org/.