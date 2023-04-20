Girl, 6, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police

A 6-year-old in Florida has died after her mother allegedly drove over her, according to police.

Law enforcement in St. Cloud, just south of Orlando, said the girl had been in the family driveway on Silver Thistle Lane, close to Plymouth Turtle Way, when she was hit by the vehicle at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson told Fox 35 that the girl "came in contact" with the mother's vehicle and that she was later taken to a nearby hospital.

The girl was described as critically injured by police and was later pronounced dead, according to the network.

Stock image of a police car. The child died in the incident at the Florida home. Getty

A spokesperson for Osceola County Schools told Fox 35 the girl attended Michigan Avenue Elementary School.

The spokesperson added that grief counselors would be available to help both students and staff following the death.

A district spokesperson told the network: "Our hearts and prayers are with the family at this time."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), of the 38,824 traffic fatalities across the U.S. in 2020, 1.093 were children aged 14 and younger. The total number of children who died represented 3 percent of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. that year.

It added the number of child traffic fatalities increased by 3 percent from 2019, where there were 1,064, to 2020.

The NHTSA stated on average, three children were killed and an estimated 380 children were injured every day in traffic crashes in 2020.

Newsweek has contacted St. Cloud police for comment via its Facebook page.

There have been numerous instances where people have died in accidents involving vehicles on their property.

Earlier this month, a father in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ran over his 2-year-old son while he tried to park a truck.

Tulsa police said the family had been returning home from the grocery store and parked their Dodge pickup truck out front.

The father opened the front door of the house, while the mother and toddler climbed out of the car.

As the father went back to pull the truck into their driveway he suddenly "felt a bump," police said.

The child was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but died overnight from his injuries.

In Missouri this month, a 5-year-old boy died after he fell from a tractor onto a roadway, where he was run over by the same vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol stated in a report the incident happened at Apex Lane a half-mile north of Marre Road in Lincoln County on Sunday.