Girl, 6, and Parents Shot After Basketball Rolls Into Neighbor's Yard: Cops

A 6-year-old girl and her parents were shot around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday near their home in Gastonia, North Carolina, after entering their neighbor's yard to retrieve a basketball, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the 24-year-old suspect, Robert Louis Singletary, of Gastonia, who is wanted on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Gaston County Police Department (GCPD).

"One adult victim in this case remains hospitalized in Charlotte and we are in prayer for his continued recovery. The juvenile that was shot, as well as the second adult that was grazed by a bullet, have been treated and released," GCPD Chief Stephen M. Zill said in a statement. The girl was identified as Kinsley White.

The neighbor was upset about the basketball rolling into his yard, family members told Queen City News. "He came out with a gun, he started shooting," victim Kinsley White told the news outlet. "Hope my daddy is OK."

There was no new information as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, Adam Gaub, communications director for GCPD, told Newsweek in an email.

The Gaston County Police Department in North Carolina shared the mugshot of a man suspected in the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and her family over a basketball rolling into his yard, authorities said. Samantha Laurey, GCPD/Getty Images and GCPD

Crime Stoppers of Gaston County are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Singletary.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or Wednesday's shooting is asked to call 911 or GCPD at 704-866-3320.

You can also leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 704-861-8000.

Singletary is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair, and weighs approximately 225 pounds.

"I want to say to the people of Gaston County—this sort of violence will not stand. We conducted a large-scale search overnight for Mr. Singletary and we have partnered with the United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force to aid us as we continue to search," Zill said.