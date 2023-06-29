Girl, 7, Found Near Mother's Lifeless Body After Fatal Shooting

A Texas girl was found alone near her mother's body following a fatal shooting, according to police.

Houston police were alerted to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Hammerly Boulevard at about 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13 there was a child present at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Crowson said: "They found an adult female that is deceased at the scene. Also in the apartment, they found a 7-year-old female. She apparently is unaware that the female is shot."

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to Houston police.

Police stated in a June 28 press release that at the time, there are no suspects or known motives in connection with the shooting.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings across the U.S., 27 people have been fatally shot in Texas since June 1 this year.

The database also found that there have been a total of 21,153 gun deaths across the U.S. since January 1 this year.

Figures counted by the database include those who were victims of homicide, accidental shootings, and suicide.

Texas has a homicide death rate of 8.2 per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said there were 2,391 homicide deaths recorded in Texas in 2021.

The apartment complex in Hammerly Boulevard is operated by Adele and Ber Pieper Family Place, part of The Women's Home group, which offers support services to women and their families.

According to its website, The Women's Home aims to treat women who are victims of violence and trauma.

A spokesperson for the Family Place told ABC13: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim of the shooting.

"We are working closely with the Houston Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. A preliminary investigation shows this shooting was a targeted and isolated incident."

Anyone with any information in regard to this case has been urged to contact the police's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Newsweek has contacted the Houston Police Department for comment via email.