Gisele Bündchen Spills Details of Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen has spoken out about her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady, saying that remarks about her wanting him to quit football were "very hurtful."

The 42-year-old Brazilian model also commented on rumors that she was upset that Brady had reversed his decision to spend more time with her and the family so he could play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That, she said, was "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

Bündchen gives details of her split from Brady, after 13 years of marriage, in a Vanity Fair cover story. She made it clear that she fully supported Brady's not-retiring decision and said she would always support whatever he wants to do.

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she said. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce last October, shortly after announcing their decision to split.

The couple share a daughter Vivian, 10, and a son, Benjamin, 13, while Brady has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with Bridget Moynahan.

Speaking about the divorce, Bündchen said that "people really made" the split about Brady's retirement decision, which was not true. "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white."

During their time together, which started when they were in their 20s, they gradually drifted apart and "wanted different things."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart. When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

But, she added, this "doesn't mean you don't love the person."

Clarifying what she meant, Bündchen said: "It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance.

"When you love someone, you don't put them in a jail and say, 'You have to live this life,'" she continued. "You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that's amazing."

Speaking about co-parenting their children, Bündchen said she and Brady are "not playing against each other" and remain "a team...and that's beautiful."

The main takeaway from their relationship is that she can "look back and I have no regrets" and "loved every bit of it," she said.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Tom Brady? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.