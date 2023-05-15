Giuliani Said He, Trump Would Share Profits From Sold Pardons: Lawsuit

A new lawsuit alleges that Rudy Giuliani offered to sell presidential pardons for $2 million each, saying he would split the profits between himself and former President Donald Trump.

Former Giuliani associate Noelle Dunphy on Monday filed a $10 million suit that claims she suffered repeated sexual abuse and other mistreatment at the hands of Giuliani, Trump's former personal lawyer, while she was purportedly employed by him from January 2019 to January 2021.

Dunphy claims that Giuliani, who famously served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001, boasted that he was able to "break the law" because he had "immunity" due to his association with Trump.

He allegedly asked Dunphy to refer people to him who would be able to pay for presidential pardons outside "the normal channels."

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens as then-President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. A new lawsuit alleges Giuliani offered to sell presidential pardons for $2 million each, saying he would share the profits with Trump. Joshua Roberts/Getty

"[Giuliani] asked Ms. Dunphy if she knew anyone in need of a pardon, telling her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split," the suit states.

"He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through 'the normal channels' of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act," the lawsuit continues.

Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman said in a statement to Newsweek that "Mayor Rudy Giuliani unequiviocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy," while saying that an ex-partner accused Dunphy of being an "escort" who exploits wealthy men.

Newsweek has reached out via email to Trump's office and attorney for comment.

Dunphy's suit also accuses Giuliani of wage theft. She claims that her employment was kept a "secret" and her pay was "deferred" due to Giuliani being involved in divorce proceedings.

Giuliani argued that his ex-wife was ready to launch an "attack" on "any female employee that Giuliani hired," according to the suit.

In addition to allegedly being forced to satisfy "sexual demands" from Giuliani as "an absolute requirement" of her job, Dunphy claims that he would frequently go "on alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks."

Dunphy said in a statement to Newsweek said that her suit was inspired by E. Jean Carroll's civil action against Trump. A New York jury found that the former president was liable for sexually abusing the former Elle columnist last week, awarding her $5 million.

"In the wake of E. Jean Carroll's courageous decision to stand up to former President Trump, I believe it is my obligation to step forward to show that no man, no matter how powerful or connected, is immune from the law concerning sexual harassment, abuse and employment discrimination in the workplace," Dunphy said.

"I hope this lawsuit is a way to set the record straight and to allow me to resume building my life and career," she added.