GloRilla Speaks Out as Two Fans Confirmed Dead After Her Rochester Concert

Rapper GloRilla has spoken out after it was confirmed that two concert attendees have died following an incident at her show in Rochester, New York.

The "Blessed" hitmaker, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, performed at a sold-out concert held at the city's Main Street Armory—with a main area that accommodates up to 5,000—on Sunday night. Finesse2Tymes was also on the bill.

Shortly after the concert, multiple tweets were shared alleging that there had been casualties after a series of incidents at the show. There were claims of a shooting, an overdose, a stabbing, a crowd surge, and a number of attendees being transported to the hospital.

The Rochester Police Department later confirmed in a news briefing on Monday that a woman named Rhondesia Belton, 33, had died and nine others were injured. Police Chief David M. Smith said that they "do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene."

It has since been reported by the Associated Press that a second attendee, a 35-year-old woman whose name has not been released, has passed away.

Reacting to the news, GloRilla took to her Twitter account late Monday to share a statement.

"I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday's show," she wrote on the social media platform. "My fans mean the world to me...praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected."

