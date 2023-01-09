Amazon Driver's Van 'Hijacked by Goats' Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A TikTok video depicting a group of goats taking over an Amazon Prime delivery van has the internet howling with laughter.

The video, which can be seen here, appears to have been filmed by the individual expecting an Amazon parcel.

Surprised by the four goats who look to be in a stand-off with the delivery driver over getting out of the vehicle, the amused customer decided to film the encounter.

The customer can be heard chuckling over the recording.

"He doesn't know what to do," she says, referring to the outnumbered delivery driver.

In the video, the delivery driver looks to be losing his patience as the stubborn goats make it known that they're unwilling to depart the vehicle.

Little is known about the events surrounding the goat mishap, but the video posted by user @Holly7699 appears to have been filmed in the United States.

Since being posted on December 30, 2022, the TikTok video has amassed an impressive 6.7 million views, making it Holly's most popular video to date.

A message from the actor Kevin Bacon can be seen nestled within the 8,838 comments under the video.

"Love it, pure chaos," commented the Footloose star.

Another user wrote under the post: "Even the goats love Amazon Prime."

"I didn't know you can ship goats through Amazon," another amused user added.

All in all, it's unsurprising how goats have gained a reputation for being stubborn and cheeky.

According to Backyard Goats, a poultry resource website, goat behavior can sometimes be puzzling. "It may be that a natural behavior just seems irrelevant in a modern setting and that it is a trait that has evolved during their wild ancestry. For this reason, it is important to understand goats' normal behavior: both of the species and each individual.

"It also helps to understand their perspective and how they experience each circumstance. In this way, we can provide for their needs more easily, working with them rather than struggling to control them. If we know what is normal, we can identify when something is wrong," the site said.

Newsweek reached out to @Holly7699 for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.