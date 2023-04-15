World

U.S. Ambassador Details Waking Up to 'Gunfire' as Fighting Erupts in Sudan

By
World Sudan United States Clashes Africa

The American ambassador to Sudan has described how he is sheltering from gunfire amid growing tensions between the African country's army and a paramilitary force.

Reports of gunfire and explosions in the capital city Khartoum on Saturday come amid a dispute about a proposed transition to civilian rule in the country that has been run by generals, through a Sovereign Council, following a coup in October 2021.

"I just arrived late last night in Khartoum and woke up to the deeply disturbing sounds of gunfire and fighting," tweeted John Godfrey. "I am currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing."

Clashes in Khartoum, Sudan
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. Getty Images

Godfrey said that the escalation of tensions "within the military component to direct fighting is extremely dangerous," adding: "I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting."

The. U.S. Embassy in the country has said that "due to heavy gunfire" in parts of Khartoum, staff at the mission "have been ordered to shelter in place. "American citizens are encouraged to shelter in place," the embassy website statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

