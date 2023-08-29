Heartwarming

Goldendoodle With Narcolepsy Can't Play Without Napping in Adorable Clip

By
Heartwarming Dogs TikTok Pets Life

A dog suffering from narcolepsy has melted hearts all over the internet, after a video of him taking a nap while playing with his sister went viral on social media.

In the clip, shared on TikTok earlier in August by the pets' owner, under the username Toastthenarcolepticdoodl, the goldendoodle called Toast can be seen briefly playing with his sister, Laney, before quickly starting to feel tired and having to take a nap there and then.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "Play is very triggering, but he is having fun!" His owner then explained that Toast suffers from narcolepsy and cataplexy, both conditions that make him feel excessively sleepy.

narcoleptic dog napping melts hearts
A file photo of a goldendoodle. A narcoleptic dog napping after playing with his sister has melted hearts online. Getty Images

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, narcolepsy is a disorder of the nervous system that affects primarily young dogs and cats, and is often linked to another neurological disorder called cataplexy, which results in temporary muscle paralysis and loss of reflexes.

"A narcoleptic episode involves sudden collapse and loss of movement. The pet literally falls asleep, often while physically active, then wakes up abruptly and proceeds as if nothing happened. Episodes last a few seconds or several minutes and often occur when the pet is eating, playing, or excited. Neither is a fatal disease, but both merit attention," the website says.

Even though this event isn't painful for pets, owners are still advised to be vigilant and to provide them with comforting words as soon as an impending attack can be identified.

@toastthenarcolepticdoodl

#narcolepsy #goldendoodle #viral #dog

♬ Way down We Go - KALEO

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1 million views and 87,100 likes on the platform.

One user, Christina Marie, commented: "Other dog is like 'damn, bro we napping again?!'" And queenbmizell said: "My aunt had 2 mini teacup poodles. they had narcolepsy, excitement triggered them big time. lived long, happy lives tho."

Jacsmcompton wrote: "It's almost like you can hear him say: hold on, I'll be right back." And Carlita Lou added: "The other dog like 'I'll just lay here with you in solidarity."

Lolox said: "I love how the other dog knew how to behave at every moment, waiting for his friend to be better to start playing again."

Newsweek reached out to Toastthenarcolepticdoodl, for comment via TikTok chat. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC