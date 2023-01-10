How To Watch the Golden Globes 2023 and Live Stream Awards Ceremony

The Golden Globes are back on television after last year's private ceremony, with the 80th edition set to be broadcast live for audiences.

The 2022 ceremony went ahead without a broadcast, red carpet, or even stars in attendance, after boycotts against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group behind the Golden Globe Awards.

The HFPA had been widely criticized for its lack of diversity among members and in 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that the group had not accepted a Black member since Meher Tatna, its former president, took over in 2002.

Now, the 80th annual awards ceremony will take place Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

Tracy Morgan, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Porter, Natasha Lyonne, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Quentin Tarantino have all been confirmed as presenters, while Eddie Murphy is set to be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about how and where to watch the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony.

When Are the 2023 Golden Globe Awards?

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will air live on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

How To Watch the Golden Globes 2023

Viewers can tune in to the 80th Golden Globes through their local NBC channel or on NBC.com, where they will need to log in with their personal cable TV provider credentials.

The ceremony will also be available to stream live on Peacock, where there are multiple subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus.

Peacock Free is, as the name suggests, free, but there are only select movies and shows available with adverts, while Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 a month, gives users access to everything the streaming service has to offer, with fewer adverts than the Free tier.

Peacock Premium Plus, which is $9.99 a month, gives users everything the Premium model offers, but without the adverts.

On-demand streamers like DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV's Blue or Orange & Blue plans, and YouTube TV also offer local NBC channels in their monthly subscription packages.

2023 Golden Globe Nominations

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 12, 2022, with Lopez vs. Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva appearing on NBC's Today show to reveal which films, TV shows, and actors were shortlisted for the event.

For movies, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin came out on top with eight nominations, including nods for stars Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, and Brendan Gleeson.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu is in a close second with six nominations, while Damien Chazzelle's Babylon and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans received five nominations each.

In television, Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary leads the pack with five nominations, including in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category.

The Crown, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus received four nominations each.

