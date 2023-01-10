Golden Globes Live Updates: Two-Year Red Carpet Hiatus Finally Over

Golden Globes' 2021, 2022 Broadcasts Marred By Controversy and Covid

The Golden Globes have long been known as awards season's wildest night. For one thing, guests have historically sat at round tables instead of theater seats — all the better for propping up glass after glass of high-end booze.

Additionally, the show is not considered quite as prestigious as the Academy Awards. It includes awards for television and comedy performances, after all. And its slot earlier in the season renders it something of a pre-game for the Grammys, Oscars and even the SAG Awards.

The show has always been relatively informal and driven by comedy, with hosts such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais guiding the night. But in the past two years, the wheels threatened to fall off the entire thing.

Last year saw a boycott against the show's governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This was sparked by a scandal when Phil Berk, the HFPA's president, wrote an email calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

Stars also took issue with the HFPA's lack of diversity: despite being made up of around 90 entertainment journalists from 55 countries, the group reportedly hadn't brought in a new Black member since 2002.

The HFPA tried to rectify this by announcing it had added 21 new members of varying diversity. Still, there wasn't much of an appetite among A-listers to attend the ceremony in 2022. This led to a pared-down ceremony that was photographed, but not broadcast.

The previous year, the Globes were slimmed down for a different reason. COVID-19 regulations were still in effect, so the red carpet and ceremony featured a skeleton crew of presenters. Most winners accepted their statuettes virtually — the biggest victor of the night was the miracle of teleconferencing.

This year, the red carpet and the ceremony itself are back in full force. Stand-up comic and actor Jerrod Carmichael is hosting and there's a star-studded nominee list — but it's anyone's guess whether A-listers will indeed show up.

Brendan Fraser, a favorite in the acting category after last year's The Whale, set the trend of Globe boycotts: he hasn't attended the show since 2003, when he says then-HFPA President Berk groped him. The HFPA released a statement at the time saying Berk's action was meant "in jest."

Berk finally left the organization in April 2021 after the BLM email scandal, but Fraser told GQ he would still not attend the ceremony this year.