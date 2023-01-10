Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Newsweek
Culture

Golden Globes Live Updates: Two-Year Red Carpet Hiatus Finally Over

By AND
Culture Golden Globes Red carpet Hollywood Film
Live Updates

The Golden Globe Awards show and red carpet returns to TV on January 10, 2023, after two years of turmoil and unusual broadcasts.

  • The show's last typical broadcast — red carpet and all — took place in 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world.
  • In 2021, COVID protocols dictated a virtual show. This hampered red carpet plans and stars dialed in from their living rooms to accept awards.
  • In 2022, controversy marred the Globes. Diversity and inclusion issues soured public opinion on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Globes, and a pared-down ceremony didn't make it to television.
  • Tonight, the show and its red carpet finally return in their usual form — albeit less glitzy than usual.
  • Molly Mulshine, Newsweek's entertainment editor, is manning the live blog for the Golden Globes' 2023 red carpet and ceremony. Molly has covered entertainment, fashion and style for more than 10 years at publications like the New York Observer, Elle and Insider.
  • Shannon Power, a Newsweek pop culture and entertainment editor, is contributing reporting. Power's focus is reporting all things culture, arts and entertainment after joining Newsweek from News UK.
Rita Ora, Eloisa May Huggins, Penelope Miller
Rita Ora, Eloisa May Huggins and Penelope Ann Miller attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 8, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. After two years without a traditional red carpet, the show's January 10, 2023, broadcast is highly anticipated. Getty Images/Netflix
Read more

Golden Globes' 2021, 2022 Broadcasts Marred By Controversy and Covid

The Golden Globes have long been known as awards season's wildest night. For one thing, guests have historically sat at round tables instead of theater seats — all the better for propping up glass after glass of high-end booze.

Additionally, the show is not considered quite as prestigious as the Academy Awards. It includes awards for television and comedy performances, after all. And its slot earlier in the season renders it something of a pre-game for the Grammys, Oscars and even the SAG Awards.

Tina Fey Amy Poehler Golden Globes
Ten years ago, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel International Ballroom on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty

The show has always been relatively informal and driven by comedy, with hosts such as Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais guiding the night. But in the past two years, the wheels threatened to fall off the entire thing.

Last year saw a boycott against the show's governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. This was sparked by a scandal when Phil Berk, the HFPA's president, wrote an email calling Black Lives Matter a "racist hate movement."

Stars also took issue with the HFPA's lack of diversity: despite being made up of around 90 entertainment journalists from 55 countries, the group reportedly hadn't brought in a new Black member since 2002.

The HFPA tried to rectify this by announcing it had added 21 new members of varying diversity. Still, there wasn't much of an appetite among A-listers to attend the ceremony in 2022. This led to a pared-down ceremony that was photographed, but not broadcast.

The previous year, the Globes were slimmed down for a different reason. COVID-19 regulations were still in effect, so the red carpet and ceremony featured a skeleton crew of presenters. Most winners accepted their statuettes virtually — the biggest victor of the night was the miracle of teleconferencing.

Anya Taylor-Joy wins at Golden Globes
Rosie Perez announces Anya Taylor-Joy the winner of the Best Actress - Television Motion Picture award via livestream during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Rainbow Room on February 28, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

This year, the red carpet and the ceremony itself are back in full force. Stand-up comic and actor Jerrod Carmichael is hosting and there's a star-studded nominee list — but it's anyone's guess whether A-listers will indeed show up.

Brendan Fraser, a favorite in the acting category after last year's The Whale, set the trend of Globe boycotts: he hasn't attended the show since 2003, when he says then-HFPA President Berk groped him. The HFPA released a statement at the time saying Berk's action was meant "in jest."

Berk finally left the organization in April 2021 after the BLM email scandal, but Fraser told GQ he would still not attend the ceremony this year.

How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023 Broadcast and Red Carpet

  • The Golden Globes' 80th annual outing airs on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
  • The ceremony, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, is available to watch on streaming service Peacock as well as NBC.com.
  • Those who prefer terrestrial television can watch the Globes on NBC.
  • Variety.com is hosting a digital pre-show with red carpet coverage from 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.
  • Boasting an Old Hollywood theme with a gray carpet, showrunner Dionne Harmon told Variety, the pre-show will also air on GoldenGlobes.com.
Kate Hudson, Guillermo Del Toro Golden Globes
Roeban Katz, Alexandre Desplat, Kate Hudson and Guillermo del Toro attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 8, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. The Golden Globes return to television on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after last year's awards were marred by controversy and didn't make it to broadcast. Getty Images/Netflix
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines