Golden Retriever Cheats Death After Being Bitten 5 Times by Deadly Snake

A 3-year-old golden retriever has been rescued in Red River Gorge, Kentucky, after he was bitten five times by a venomous copperhead snake.

Sasha was bitten near Turtle Back Arch while walking with his owners at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

"We were on a part of trail that connects the unmanaged trail from Turtle Back Arch with Swift Camp Creek Trail," Sasha's owners told Newsweek. "This spot requires a bit of scrambling, and we just made it through the toughest spot when Sasha popped around the edge of the cliff to investigate something.

From left: Sasha is rescued after he was bitten on the leg five times by a copperhead snake. His owner carried him on his back for one mile before they reached the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team. Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team/Facebook

"He didn't come when called, which is unusual, and when we went to him, he was immobile and his hind legs were in pain," the owners added.

At first, they were not sure what had happened. "We were very concerned and started to carry him out when it became evident he couldn't walk," they said. "This was very difficult and slow."

Hastily, the couple called the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team for help.

"The female owner (who is a trail runner) ran out to meet us and retrieved some medicine to run back into their location while we carried in equipment," Chief May, of the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, told Newsweek.

"To expedite the rescue, the male owner carried the canine on his shoulders nearly one mile to meet up with our team. They made our carryout faster for certain."

When the rescue squad reached Sasha, it became clear that his injury was severe.

"[He] was lying down, increased heart rate, respiration and was in some obvious pain when he was moved," Chief May said. "[He] was very patient with us and wasn't aggressive."

His owners said that Sasha is "a very sweet boy, and one of his favorite activities is finding logs to carry on our hikes. He has a lot of dog buddies that are worried about him."

Sasha was transported to a local hospital where he received two treatments of anti-venom. It was only when he was in hospital that it became clear that Sasha had been bitten five times by the snake on his back legs.

Photo of Sasha recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital. He had been bitten five times by the snake on his back legs. Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team/Facebook

Chief May said that snake bites in the area were fairly rare but not unheard of. "We typically respond to at least one snake bite per year. I'm sure more occur, but those individuals self-evacuate themselves. The most common type of bite here is the copperhead."

Copperhead snakes can be found throughout the eastern and central United States. Their venom contains a potent blood toxin that causes the breakdown of red blood cells, and their bites can be fatal to humans.

As a result, it is important to stay alert and cautious while hiking through the gorge, especially during the warmer months. "Baby copperheads are now present, which increases the possibility of an encounter," Chief May said. "This type of snake is not overly aggressive unless provoked... such as stepping on one or attempting to play with one (which does happen surprisingly).

"Watching where you place your hands or feet is your best defense and also staying on trail. Copperheads are a master of disguise, so they are often overlooked. Possibly coiled up under leaves or logs are very common."

Pets in particular often like to venture off the trail, which increases their chances of coming across one of these reptiles. "If an owner is overly concerned, keeping your pet on a leash is one option," Chief May said.

Luckily, this story has a happy ending. Sasha has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. "Although he's still in a lot of pain and will require some additional treatments, he is resting in his own bed," the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said in a Facebook post on Monday night. "The family is very appreciative of all the love, well wishes and support they have received."