Hilarious Moment Golden Retriever Thinks the Baby's Nursery Is His Bedroom

Some people believe that babies and dogs don't mix, while others vehemently disagree. One couple is so excited for their golden retriever to meet the new baby that they've involved him in all the preparation.

In a video posted to the TikTok page @beaunosebones, a golden retriever named Beau can be seen enjoying his future baby sibling's nursery, sitting on a chair, playing with a stuffed giraffe, and sitting in the crib.

"Not my dog thinking we built the whole nursery for him...," reads the caption.

"Well his baby to protect is coming so yes this is his room," replied one TikTok user.

While Beau may love the nursery at the moment, it's possible he may struggle when the baby eventually arrives.

"When you bring a new baby home, your dog will face an overwhelming number of novel sights, sounds, and smells," reports the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"She may find some of them upsetting, especially if she didn't have opportunities to spend time with children as a puppy. You'll drastically alter your daily routine, so your dog's schedule will change, too. And, out of necessity, she'll get less of your time and attention. It may be a difficult time for her, especially if she's been the "only child" for a while."

Many dogs experience anxiety when a new baby or babies arrive home and their daily routines are dramatically altered.

"Life with a baby can be hectic and sometimes unpredictable," notes the ASPCA. "It may help to prepare your dog for a less consistent daily schedule. Try varying the time you feed your dog. For example, if she gets breakfast every morning at 7:00 a.m. sharp, start feeding her at random times between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Alternatively, you can plan to stick to your dog's regular schedule with the help of an automatic feeder. These products have built-in timers, so you can set them to deliver food at set times each day, whether you're around or not."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"My boy helped us build her [nursery] piece by piece and he had dad reading him bedtime stories in the glider," said one user. "Ugh so so adorable," said another user.

