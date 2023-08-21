Golden Retriever Biting His Own Leg in a Fight Shown in Hysterical Clip

A social media clip that captures a golden retriever and a German shepherd playfighting has left the internet in hysterics.

The viral video saw the two dogs, siblings named Bambi and Mochi, biting each other, each other's blankets, and even their own limbs in what became a hilariously chaotic montage of how dogs tend to fight for fun. The rambunctious siblings' playfight also consisted of them in turn playing dead or chewing each other's ears.

The video, which has been viewed more than 2.1 million times since it was first shared to TikTok on July 23, had been titled "how golden retrievers fight."

A stock image of two dogs playfighting. A viral video captured two other canines playfighting and pointed out all the common actions to be expected in a friendly canine fight. iStock / Getty Images

How To Tell if Your Dog Is Playfighting or Fighting

Dogs can become really animated when excited, and can let out all kinds of growls and snarls even when playfighting with a well-known neighborhood dog, their sibling or even their owner. While playfighting is part of any pup's nature, it can be hard to decipher whether your dog is just having fun or showing a concerning level of aggression when you're in the thick of it.

There are a few clues to look for when trying to spot what's actually going on between your dog and another, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

How To Know If Your Dog Is Just Playfighting, according to the AKC: 1. The dog playfully bows, with their front end kneeling down and their back end in the air. "Sometimes, the dog trying to initiate play will slap his front legs down on the ground repeatedly." 2. A big grin, obviously. There can be no greater marker of a good time than a big smile. 3. Exaggerated, bouncy movements. If they're acting silly, this can be a sure sign that they are just playing. 4. Exaggerated loud and continuous growling or snarling. This is only a sign of foul play if the alarming sounds seem serious. If they're exaggerated, and again silly, they are usually just a sign of excitement and excessive energy. 5. The dogs voluntarily make themselves vulnerable by "falling" down, exposing their bellies and allowing themselves to be caught while playing chase. The dogs will typically take turns chasing each other. 6. They continue for a while and don't want to stop playing. If the situation was dire, at least one of the dogs would want to stop soon enough.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform, the TikTok post has been liked by over 200,000 users and commented on more than 200 times. Plenty of users have gushed over the viral moment in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "The ear massage he got from the German shepherd made him fall asleep."

"Why are they both chewing the leg," another user added.

"Also the constant sneezing to let the other dog know that they're just playing," shared a different user.

A fourth TikToker commented: "This was the most adorable dog fight ever!"

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Bambi_And_Mochi for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.