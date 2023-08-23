Golden Retriever Who Can't Work Out How to Use Door Has Internet Giggling

A golden retriever's reaction to a magnetic door cover has left people online in stitches.

In a video on TikTok with 1.3 million views, Colin the dog takes exception to his owner's new addition to the home.

Struggling to figure out how the door screen works, he gets his head stuck over and over again before deciding he's had enough and chewing the whole thing.

"The screen is clearly out to get him," joked TikTok user backstreets71, while Chandler laughed at the "aggressive attack on the screen."

The screen in the video is designed with mesh to keep unwanted bugs from flying through the open door. A magnetic center gives dogs the option to walk through as they please.

His owner confirmed that he "hates it" in a later comment.

Niki French, a dog trainer at Pup Talk and the author of Stop Walking Your Dog, offered some advice for getting pets used to new things around the house.

"Use a piece of food to lure your dog through or past something new," French told Newsweek. "The best reaction is no reaction at all. We're going for 'this thing is boring—I might as well follow the food,'" she explained.

Colin lives with his canine friend Sterling in Toronto and their owner shares their adventures on social media. With 1.3 million followers on TikTok they are pretty famous on the internet.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the golden retriever was first recognized as a breed in 1925. Medium-sized dogs with a luxurious golden coat, they are loved by families across the U.S.

Colin and Sterling's owner shares all of their antics from training to treats, and they're far from the only goldens to delight the internet.

File photo of golden retriever. One dog's reaction to his owner's new door screen has left the internet in stitches. David De Lossy/Getty Images

Earlier this month, a dog being given his first ice cream melted hearts, while another owner shared why he is aspiring to find a love like his golden retriever has with his toys.

After seeing Colin's reaction to the new net, French had a few suggestions on why he might respond like this.

"Chewing something like this could be because he's discovered it's a good game. Or because he got frustrated that it was over his head," she explained.

"Distracting them with food to make it less interesting would be my tip. The people in this video aren't doing this, but I'd avoid shrieking or shouting at them to stop chewing it," she added. "This is likely to make it more of a game or possibly make them scared of it."

