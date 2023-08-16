Golden Retriever Cheered for Being 'Wingdog' To Find Boyfriend for Owner

A Golden Retriever "wingdog" has been widely praised online over its mission to "find a dad" to bring home for their owner.

Dogs are well known for being pets that look out for the ones they care for, but this Golden Retriever has expanded that role and is now looking out for someone special for their owner.

In a viral TikTok post shared by account @kayla.gravelle, the Golden Retriever owner explained her pet was in fact a "wingdog."

The video included the caption: "POV (point of view): Your dog's life mission is to find a dad he can bring home."

In the video, the pet could be seen looking out of the window through the blinds as they were searching for a prospective partner for their owner.

As the video continued, the Golden Retriever could be seen getting close to a number of different men.

Since being shared on July 30, the post has attracted some 2 million views and an estimated 428,600 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post praised the Golden Retriever and shared similar experiences with their dogs.

TikTok user VeryVictoria said: "Golden retriever out here retrieving. Good boy."

While JJ simply added: "He is looking out [of] the window for the next possible target."

Lana Jovic posted: "What a good dog. My dog is afraid of men so I get zero help from her."

Ashley commented: "I had a lab mix with my husky for a little bit. One of the first reasons I liked my fiancé was because he didn't just pay attention to my husky"

