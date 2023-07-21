Golden Retriever Puppy Mistakes His Own Ear For Chew Toy in Hilarious Clip

Dogs love to chew things, chair legs, shoes, and sometimes even themselves. A golden retriever has recently been caught with their own ear in their mouth by their owner in a TikTok video with more than 399,000 views.

In the video posted by TikTok user @jen.fitz.019, Chase can be seen relaxing on a sofa with his ear in his mouth. He gives his owner the side eye, before flopping off the couch and skulking away, ear still in mouth.

"The side eye look with ears in his mouth, freaking hilarious!!," said one TikToker.

A stock image of a golden retriever puppy chewing a toy. A golden retriever puppy seems to have chosen an unusual chew toy, much to the delight of TikTok viewers. hotology1971/Getty Images

Although Chase seems to be using his ear as a chew toy, excessive chewing or biting of their own bodies may be indicative of a problem in a dog.

If you notice your pooch repeatedly chewing on themselves, or focusing on a particular area, especially if that area is inflamed or sore, it could be one of a number of issues.

Dry Skin

It could be that dry skin is causing itchiness in your dog.

"Dry skin in dogs can be caused by a number of things, such as dry, cold weather or a lack of fatty acids," explains animal behaviorist Cesar Millan, host of the TV show Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, on his website. "You may be able to spot flakes of dandruff and cracked, tough skin."

Fleas and Parasites

Fleas, mites and ticks are common and can cause significant issues to your dog, leading to excessive chewing.

"Often, these pests can be revealed from a visual check or a good brushing," said Millan.

Allergies

Dogs can get allergies, just like us, and these can cause your dog's skin to become overly dry or greasy.

"Allergies to certain types of soaps and pesticides can irritate a dog's skin and set off a scratch session. If the behavior just began, consider what environmental changes occurred recently," said Millan.

Psychological Reasons

Dogs are sociable pack animals and require companionship and stimulation.

"If your dog begins to frequently chew an area of her body, it may be because she is lonely, bored, or restless," said Millan. "Find ways to add more socialization and mental challenges into your dog's life."

If you're not sure about the cause of your dog's chewing or scratching, book a veterinary appointment before a potential infection sets in.

Hopefully, Chase the golden retriever's ear chewing is just a quirk, as TikTok users loved the video of him.

"Why doesn't this have 40 trillion likes," said one user.

"Can't say I've seen this before but I'm sure it's a proud moment," commented another.

"He said you weren't supposed to see this I'll leave," wrote a different user.

Newsweek has reached out to @jen.fitz.019 via TikTok for comment.

