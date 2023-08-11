Golden Retriever's Carrot Taste Test Has Internet in Stitches: 'Chompies'

There are few things better than the enjoyment of eating our favorite lip-smacking foods, something a golden retriever named Liby knows all too well.

In a viral video on TikTok, posted to the account @casstrainspups, Liby can be seen enthusiastically accepting a piece of carrot. She eats it in seconds, then proceeds to do "chompies," little extra bites, seemingly to savor the taste.

Stock photo of a dog with a carrot in its mouth. A golden retriever has gone viral on TikTok with over 12 million views for her love of carrots. chris-mueller/Getty Images

"I can't get over how cute this is," reads the caption on the video which has gained over 12 million views.

In other videos, Liby can be seen getting the "chompies" with other foods such as mango, watermelon and bacon. Newsweek has reached out to @casstrainspups via TikTok for comment.

Can My Dog Eat Carrots?

Yes! Carrots are a great snack for dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). "An excellent low-calorie snack that is high in fiber and beta-carotene, which produces Vitamin A," the AKC also reports that crunching on carrots is great for a dog's teeth.

Celery is another great vegetable snack for dogs, say the AKC, adding that as well as containing vitamins A, B and C, celery also "contains the nutrients needed to promote a healthy heart and possibly fight cancer." Another benefit of celery is that it is "known to freshen doggy breath," the AKC states.

The AKC also reports that you should never feed your dog anything containing any type of onion, or anything from the onion family such as chives or leeks.

"If you think your dog has eaten onions, call your veterinarian," the AKC advises. "Onions, leeks, and chives are part of a family of plants called Allium that is poisonous to most pets, and especially cats. Eating onions can cause your dog's red blood cells to rupture, and can also cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, and nausea."

Users on TikTok loved Liby's "chompies."

"Omg. Maybe the cutest thing I've ever seen," commented a user, while a second asked: "How do I add the chompie update to my golden?"

"She's like cant you tell my mouth is empty and ready for more," said another user.

"The fact that this is the first thing i saw in the morning is so CUTE!" wrote another user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.