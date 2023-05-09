Funny

Golden Retriever Choosing His 'Favorite' Person Delights Viewers Online

A video of a golden retriever named Koda and his "favorite" parent has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.4 million views. In the video, Koda and his chosen person, Ryan, 23, can be seen cuddling in various locations and just generally being cute.

The caption reads "I think we know who his favorite is."

While there is no conclusive evidence that dogs tend to favor men over women, it's not an uncommon complaint in couples with dogs.

"No because I do everything for these dogs and the moment my husband's home they don't want me???" commented one user.

"Literally why does MY dog like him more than me?! I'M the one who pulled him from a literal dumpster," said another.

Dog Story
Linda Calise and her boyfriend Ryan have been together for six years, and they have had their golden retriever Koda for two years. Koda and his "favorite" parent has gone viral on TikTok with over 1.4 million views. Linda Calise

Speaking to Newsweek, Linda Calise said, "My boyfriend and I have been together for six years, and we've had our dog Koda for two years. He will be three years old at the end of May! He immediately loved my boyfriend and warmed up to him straight away, but I do think Koda loves us both equally, although he does listen more to my boyfriend and I don't really know why that is!"

Despite playing second fiddle to her boyfriend, Calise said, "Koda has made my life so much brighter and happier. He is just always so happy and it definitely rubs off on us."

@ourgoldenbros

I think we know who his favorite is 😅👀 #greenscreenvideo ib @winston_da_ween #greenscreen #fyp #fypシ #trending #dog #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok

♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix - CasaDi
@ourgoldenbros

Dogs may love both their owners, but most couples would admit their dog has a preference.

When it comes to couples with dogs, the owner who predominantly feeds and cares for the dog—undertaking walking, grooming, and vet visit duties—often finds that they are not the dog's favorite.

This could be because not only are you the dog's primary caretaker, but also their trainer and disciplinarian, according to the American Kennel Club. While they might associate you with things they love such as walks and food, they also associate you with their least favorite, yet necessary activities, such as vet check-ups, baths, and having to leave the park.

Dog Story
Linda Calise, her boyfriend Ryan and their dog Koda. Dogs may love both their owners, but most couples would admit their dog has a preference. Linda Calise

In a website post entitled, 'No Bones About It: Why Does My Dog Prefer My Partner Over Me?', the AKC said: "Indeed, your canine has a clear sense of good cop and bad cop. Dogs can learn who's the dutiful parent who says "no" for their own good, and who's the fun one who lets them break the rules. There's a good chance your pup will want to snuggle up to the one who allows them to jump on the soft, warm couch, rather than the one who makes them lie down on the vet's cold table."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

