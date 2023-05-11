Golden Retriever Has Cutest Reaction to Owner Leaving Work to Surprise Them

A golden retriever's delighted reaction to his mom's surprise arrival is making TikTokers teary-eyed.

The adorable footage was shared by user @goodboypretzel and shows Pretzel the dog's excited reaction to spotting his owner.

The clip begins with Pretzel and his human dad walking along the beach at twilight, seemingly having a grand old time.

A stock photo of a Golden Retriever excitedly running in the sea. Pretzel was thrilled to see his mom arrive. Wirestock/iStock/Getty Images Plus

However, the retriever stops in his tracks the moment he sees his mom arriving. He immediately zooms across the sand toward the TikToker, his happy face beaming.

The pair then literally walk off into the sunset, wandering side-by-side along the water's edge.

"Leaving work early to sneak up on your dog at the beach," @goodboypretzel wrote alongside the post, which has received over 3 million views and more than 600,000 likes.

How Do Dogs Choose Their Favorite People?

Whether covering your face in sloppy kisses or following you around the house, it's pretty clear if your dog loves you.

After thousands of years of domestication, canines have actually evolved to better communicate with humans—hence the expressive face and puppy dog eyes.

But how do you know if you're their favorite person? According to Rover.com, dogs build their strongest bonds during the first six months of their life. Unsurprisingly, they tend to favor the person who gives them the most attention and affection.

However, both human personality and dog breed can also play a part, as can positive associations. If your pet associates you with all things good—such as extra treats or cuddles—then you'll be best friends for life.

If your dog is happy to see you, like Pretzel, then that's a big sign you're their Number One Human. Expect wagging tails and floppy ears as you approach, with extra points if your dog is playful or leans into your hand when you stroke them.

'Why Did This Make Me Cry'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the happy hound, with April Marie asking: "What corner of Heaven is this?"

"Oh the joy and love," said doryhompas.

"So wholesome," agreed Dani.

"That split second when they realize it's you," wrote itskellymoore.

"OMG ITS MY HOOMAN," joked Froppygirl99.

"Why did this make me cry," said karyna.

"My mental state was not prepared for this & I am sobbing," commented Fjakks.

"That smiles means it all!" said tawanamusick. "Their world is complete!! Love is that pure!!"

Newsweek asked @goodboypretzel for comment via Instagram.

