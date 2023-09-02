Golden Retriever Delights Viewers as He Specifically Orders 3 Sausages

A golden retriever named Paddy has melted hearts all over the internet after his owner shared a video of him ordering himself three sausages that quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video clip, shared to the social media platform last month under the username @paddythegoldador, Paddy can be seen walking toward the food stall, sitting down like a good dog, and even placing his own order. As the cook asks him how many sausages he wants, Paddy barks three times, then stops and continues to sit patiently until his order is ready.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "When your dog won't recall or walk nicely on lead but can order his own sausages..." Followed by: "I guess you can't be good at everything?!"

According to the American Psychology Association (APA), dogs are actually quite clever, and their intelligence and mental abilities are comparable to those of a human child aged 2 to 2-and-a-half years old, although it varies by breed.

Stock image. A golden retriever named Paddy has melted hearts all over the internet after his owner shared a video of him ordering himself three sausages that quickly went viral on TikTok. Getty Images

Moreover, canines are also able to develop language skills. In fact, the average dog can learn around 165 words including signals, while "super dogs" can learn 250 words, the APA reports.

In addition to this, dogs can also count up to four or five, they have a basic understanding of arithmetic and will notice errors in simple computations, such as 1+1=1 or 1+1=3.

The video quickly went viral on social media and has so far received over 1.8 million views and 255,700 likes on the platform.

Newsweek reached out to @paddythegoldador for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

One TikTok user, Ky, commented: "A golden retriever that could survive in the modern wilderness." While user9042139300190 wrote: "knows enough to get him by."

TikTok user Charlie added: "My grandma's old dog used to run off and take himself to the chippy."

James wrote: "It's all fun and games till they start getting served before you in the pub like mine does!" And Hannah Smith commented: "To do list: teach my two goldies to order their own sausages."

Chris Whitehead769 added: "We've gotta be choosy where we put our energy. getting sausages is a good choice."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.