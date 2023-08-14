Golden Retriever Praised for Preventing Lawn Workers From Starting Job

Most people love interacting with a friendly dog, and it's beneficial for dogs, owners, and passers-by if pets are well-trained and enjoy the company of other people and dogs.

One very sociable golden retriever named Oakley has been caught on security camera footage running up to workers outside his house and demanding "pets from each one."

The footage can be seen in a video uploaded to TikTok by @oakleys.big.adventures. Newsweek has reached out to @oakleys.big.adventures for more information.

"POV: you delay the lawn guys from doing their job for five minutes because you need pets from each one," reads the text accompanying the video.

"Oak loves @Adam palmer "Palmers Lawn Care", but they probably don't love all the sticks in the yard that he drags over from the woods," says the text.

Socializing your dog means that they can enjoy hanging out off the leash and getting petted by people they meet, like Oak in the video.

"Socialization is the specific act of exposing an animal to novel situations in a slow and precise fashion focusing on keeping interactions short, positive, and fear free," reports Longwood Veterinary Center.

"Socializing your dog ensures its ability to react to the world in a healthy way, without fear or aggression," they add. "Dogs who have not been socialized with other animals and other humans can become fearful in new situations, such as meeting new people, being around other pets, or visiting new places. Through intentional socialization, you can help reduce anxiety for your dog, while also reducing the risk of aggressive incidents or behavioral issues."

Not only is it beneficial to make sure your dog is socialized, having a dog can also work wonders for your social life.

Nowadays, dogs aren't just man's best friend—they can be instrumental in making new friends, reports the American Kennel Club, citing a study from 2019 that found that out of 2,000 dog owners asked, nearly 50 percent reported that they made friends while walking their dogs, while 60 percent said they also think their dogs have individual friends.

Dogs can also help boost your confidence and lower anxiety according to another study sponsored by The American Association of Retired Persons and the University of Michigan's academic medical center, Michigan Medicine. The study, also from 2019, found that 90 percent of people said having a dog helped them enjoy life and feel loved, while 80 percent claimed their pets helped de-stress them.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video, which has had more than 554,000 views.

"Cycling between them to make sure he got only the freshest pets," said one user.

"This is the reason everyone loves goldens," commented another.

