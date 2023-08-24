Funny

Golden Retriever Destroys Her Home After Escaping Crate in Hilarious Clip

By
Funny Dogs TikTok Pets Life

Highly energetic dogs are good fun, although sometimes they can be somewhat destructive, too. A viral video of a golden retriever called Remy has left users in stitches after the dog destroyed her owners' home when she managed to escape from her crate.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on August 14 by the dog's owner, under the username @heatherk122. In it, Remy can be seen outside of her crate, waving her tail at her mom who is asking her how she managed to escape. As she walks around, the poster finds multiple holes in her walls, which her dog made with her claws.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the room, her Labrador sister, Bella, is quietly lying down in her locked crate, looking embarrassed on Remy's behalf. "Did dad not put you in your kennel?" Remy's owner can be heard asking. The post comes with a caption that reads: "She is so bad, but we love her anyways!"

golden retriever destroys home after escaping kennel
A golden retriever sits in a messy room. A dog of the same breed destroyed her home after escaping from her kennel. Getty Images

Easy Retriever Training website says that golden retrievers are usually gentle and well behaved. However, they can turn destructive for several reasons, including injury, illness, fear, frustration, and establishing dominance. The first step to addressing their behavior is knowing the reason why it's happening.

"You need to be honest about whether or not you are meeting your dog's needs. Set your pride on the table. This is not about whether or not you are a good owner. Ask yourself, have things changed that are reflected in your dog's behavior," the Easy Retriever Training website adds.

@heatherk122

She is so bad, but we love her anyways! 😂 #momsoftiktok #goldenretriever #puppy #baddog

♬ original sound - Heatherk124

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 502,000 views and 20,800 likes on the platform.

One user, Noelle Ciccarelli257, commented: "Yeah this is why I never kennel trained my dogs. I know it works for some, but when they are little let 'em out!" And Emily posted: "This is exactly why I laugh at people who say crate training is cruel."

Ryyharr wrote: "She's like 'personally, I love the changes I made." And Haleykb added: "The second one minding her business in her crate." Michelle Hanna joked: "I'm pretty sure the washing machine was attacking her and she had to fight for her life to protect you!"

Newsweek reached out to @heatherk122 for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC