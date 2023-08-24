Golden Retriever Destroys Her Home After Escaping Crate in Hilarious Clip

Highly energetic dogs are good fun, although sometimes they can be somewhat destructive, too. A viral video of a golden retriever called Remy has left users in stitches after the dog destroyed her owners' home when she managed to escape from her crate.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok on August 14 by the dog's owner, under the username @heatherk122. In it, Remy can be seen outside of her crate, waving her tail at her mom who is asking her how she managed to escape. As she walks around, the poster finds multiple holes in her walls, which her dog made with her claws.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the room, her Labrador sister, Bella, is quietly lying down in her locked crate, looking embarrassed on Remy's behalf. "Did dad not put you in your kennel?" Remy's owner can be heard asking. The post comes with a caption that reads: "She is so bad, but we love her anyways!"

Easy Retriever Training website says that golden retrievers are usually gentle and well behaved. However, they can turn destructive for several reasons, including injury, illness, fear, frustration, and establishing dominance. The first step to addressing their behavior is knowing the reason why it's happening.

"You need to be honest about whether or not you are meeting your dog's needs. Set your pride on the table. This is not about whether or not you are a good owner. Ask yourself, have things changed that are reflected in your dog's behavior," the Easy Retriever Training website adds.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 502,000 views and 20,800 likes on the platform.

One user, Noelle Ciccarelli257, commented: "Yeah this is why I never kennel trained my dogs. I know it works for some, but when they are little let 'em out!" And Emily posted: "This is exactly why I laugh at people who say crate training is cruel."

Ryyharr wrote: "She's like 'personally, I love the changes I made." And Haleykb added: "The second one minding her business in her crate." Michelle Hanna joked: "I'm pretty sure the washing machine was attacking her and she had to fight for her life to protect you!"

